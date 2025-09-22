Hayrides in Dayton and the region: Where to go

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2022 Census, Ohio has more than 76,000 farms — one of the highest numbers of any state. To stand out from the crowd, many farms in the area have turned to agritourism, where farms use recreational or educational attractions to bring in revenue.

Hayrides are a popular agritourism attraction, where guests jump into the back of a tractor-drawn wagon filled with hay for seating. These can be family friendly or frightening.

Here is a guide to several hayrides in the Dayton area:

🚜 Windmill Farm Market

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 26

Location: 1454 E. Ohio 73, Springboro

Description: During its annual “Spooktacular,” Windmill Farm Market will offer family-friendly hayrides for guests. A ticket to the event also includes a bounce pad, farm animals, play areas and more. Groups can also reserve private hayrides during the day on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

🚜 Warrick Farm

Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 26

Location: 8055 S. Union Road, Miamisburg

Description: In addition to its traditional hayrides, Warrick Farm will offer special hayride events themed around Marvel superheroes and the musical "Wicked."

🚜 VanDemark Farm

Hours: 6-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 2

Location: 2401 S. VanDemark Road, Sidney

Description: VanDemark Farm’s “Fall Fun Season” will have a variety of activities, including minigolf, a petting zone, a corn maze and a hayride. The farm is open for groups during the week, but reservations must be made ahead of time.

🚜 Brimstone Haunt

Hours: 7 p.m. select nights through Nov. 1

Location: 525 Brimstone Road, Wilmington

Description: Brimstone Haunt, which can be found on the grounds of the Ohio Renaissance Festival, will offer a fright-filled haunted hayride as one of its marquee attractions. The haunt also offers indoor haunted mazes, carnival games and more.

🚜 Lewisburg Haunted Cave

Hours: 7 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday through Nov. 1

Location: 4392 Swishers Mill Road, Lewisburg

Description: While not a traditional hayride, Lewisburg Haunted Cave offers a educational tour through the former mine on a wagon. This ride is not intended to scare, however it will take guests through Ohio’s largest brown bat habitat.

🚜 Young’s Jersey Dairy

Hours: 7:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday Sept. 26 through Oct. 25

Location: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Spring

Description: As part of its annual fall celebration, Young’s Jersey Dairy will host a spooky experience Friday and Saturday nights. Guests will begin by hearing tales of ghouls and ghosts at Young’s Storytelling Theatre. Afterwards, visitors go on a hayride through the farm’s monster-ridden cornfields. While intended to be scary, this attraction is still appropriate for families with children. However, those under age 11 must be accompanied by an adult.

🚜 Lucas Brothers Fall Festival

Hours: 5-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday Sept. 26 through Oct. 26

Location: 3269 Ferry Road, Bellbrook

Description: The Lucas Brothers Fall Festival will offer a wristband, which guests can use to take a hayride, use peddle bikes, see farm animals, attempt a corn maze and more.

🚜 Fulton Farms

Hours: To be announced

Location: 2393 OH 202, Troy

Description: Fulton Farms’ weekend hayrides will return Sept. 27. More details are forthcoming.

🚜 Burwinkel Farms

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Sept. 27 through Oct. 26

Location: 4359 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

Description: In addition to corn mazes, duck races, photo opportunities and more, Burwinkel Farms will offer hayrides to its pick-your-own pumpkin patch.

🚜 Burger Farm and Garden Center

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Sept. 27 through Oct. 26

Location: 7849 Main St., Newtown

Description: During Burger Farm and Garden Center’s fall festival, guests will be able to take a hayride to the farm’s pumpkin patch.

🚜 Jackson Family Farm

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday Sept. 27 through Oct. 26

Location: 6760 W. Alexandria Road, Middletown

Description: While on Jackson Family Farm’s hayrides, guests have a chance to meet some of the farm’s cows.

SUBMIT AN EVENT

Don’t see your hayride on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.

