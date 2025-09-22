Hayrides in Dayton and the region: Where to go

Here is a guide to several hayrides in the Dayton area:

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 26 Location: 1454 E. Ohio 73, Springboro Description: During its annual “Spooktacular,” Windmill Farm Market will offer family-friendly hayrides for guests. A ticket to the event also includes a bounce pad, farm animals, play areas and more. Groups can also reserve private hayrides during the day on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 26 Location: 8055 S. Union Road, Miamisburg Description: In addition to its traditional hayrides, Warrick Farm will offer special hayride events themed around Marvel superheroes and the musical "Wicked."

Hours: 6-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 2 Location: 2401 S. VanDemark Road, Sidney Description: VanDemark Farm’s “Fall Fun Season” will have a variety of activities, including minigolf, a petting zone, a corn maze and a hayride. The farm is open for groups during the week, but reservations must be made ahead of time.

Hours: 7 p.m. select nights through Nov. 1 Location: 525 Brimstone Road, Wilmington Description: Brimstone Haunt, which can be found on the grounds of the Ohio Renaissance Festival, will offer a fright-filled haunted hayride as one of its marquee attractions. The haunt also offers indoor haunted mazes, carnival games and more.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Hours: 7 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday through Nov. 1 Location: 4392 Swishers Mill Road, Lewisburg Description: While not a traditional hayride, Lewisburg Haunted Cave offers a educational tour through the former mine on a wagon. This ride is not intended to scare, however it will take guests through Ohio’s largest brown bat habitat.

Hours: 7:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday Sept. 26 through Oct. 25 Location: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Spring Description: As part of its annual fall celebration, Young’s Jersey Dairy will host a spooky experience Friday and Saturday nights. Guests will begin by hearing tales of ghouls and ghosts at Young’s Storytelling Theatre. Afterwards, visitors go on a hayride through the farm’s monster-ridden cornfields. While intended to be scary, this attraction is still appropriate for families with children. However, those under age 11 must be accompanied by an adult.

Hours: 5-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday Sept. 26 through Oct. 26 Location: 3269 Ferry Road, Bellbrook Description: The Lucas Brothers Fall Festival will offer a wristband, which guests can use to take a hayride, use peddle bikes, see farm animals, attempt a corn maze and more.

Hours: To be announced Location: 2393 OH 202, Troy Description: Fulton Farms’ weekend hayrides will return Sept. 27. More details are forthcoming.

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Sept. 27 through Oct. 26 Location: 4359 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton Description: In addition to corn mazes, duck races, photo opportunities and more, Burwinkel Farms will offer hayrides to its pick-your-own pumpkin patch.

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Sept. 27 through Oct. 26 Location: 7849 Main St., Newtown Description: During Burger Farm and Garden Center’s fall festival, guests will be able to take a hayride to the farm’s pumpkin patch.

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday Sept. 27 through Oct. 26 Location: 6760 W. Alexandria Road, Middletown Description: While on Jackson Family Farm’s hayrides, guests have a chance to meet some of the farm’s cows.

