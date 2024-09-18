Hispanic Heritage Festival this weekend offers live entertainment, cultural foods

Breaking: Death of man recovered from river in Moraine in May ruled an accident

By Alex Cutler
0 minutes ago
The Hispanic Heritage Festival will be returning for its 23rd year at RiverScape MetroPark this weekend.

Running 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 21, there will be a variety of food offerings and activities. The festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage month, which runs Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. According to the National Museum of the American Latin, the event began as a week long celebration in the late ‘60s before expanding to a month in the ’80s.

To commemorate the independence dates of many Central American countries such as Costa Rica and Guatemala, the month begins in mid-September.

One of the headlining events of Dayton’s Hispanic Heritage Festival will be its annual parade. Beginning at noon, the parade will run until 12:30 p.m.

There will also be multiple live performances during the event. Artists include Puerto Rican salsa singer Moncho Rivera, the Dayton Salsa Project, Daglio and more.

The festival’s Cultural Demonstration Booth will host additional shows and demonstrations. Attendees will be able to learn about dancing, create crafts and watch a special fashion show.

Food vendors will be in attendance, selling authentic Latin dishes like fajitas and empanadas. There will also be merchandise and craft vendors.

Organized by the Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization, the event is its largest fundraiser each year.

According to its website, “PACO is a non-profit organization dedicated to the success of the Hispanic and Latino community in the Dayton, Ohio area.” The festival and other PACO events allow the group to provide scholarships to local students, promote Hispanic and Latino culture and more.

This family friendly event is free and open to all.

HOW TO GO

What: 23rd Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival

When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 21

Location: RiverScape MetroPark: 227 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

More info: Facebook or pacodayton.com

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.