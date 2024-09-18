Hispanic Heritage Festival this weekend offers live entertainment, cultural foods

To commemorate the independence dates of many Central American countries such as Costa Rica and Guatemala, the month begins in mid-September.

One of the headlining events of Dayton’s Hispanic Heritage Festival will be its annual parade. Beginning at noon, the parade will run until 12:30 p.m.

Credit: Tom Gilliam

There will also be multiple live performances during the event. Artists include Puerto Rican salsa singer Moncho Rivera, the Dayton Salsa Project, Daglio and more.

The festival’s Cultural Demonstration Booth will host additional shows and demonstrations. Attendees will be able to learn about dancing, create crafts and watch a special fashion show.

Food vendors will be in attendance, selling authentic Latin dishes like fajitas and empanadas. There will also be merchandise and craft vendors.



Organized by the Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization, the event is its largest fundraiser each year.

According to its website, “PACO is a non-profit organization dedicated to the success of the Hispanic and Latino community in the Dayton, Ohio area.” The festival and other PACO events allow the group to provide scholarships to local students, promote Hispanic and Latino culture and more.

This family friendly event is free and open to all.

HOW TO GO

What: 23rd Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival

When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 21

Location: RiverScape MetroPark: 227 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

More info: Facebook or pacodayton.com