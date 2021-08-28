Hospice needs volunteers to make blankets for patients

A treasured gift

Linda Simpson, volunteer coordinator at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, says handmade blankets help patients stay warm, keep them cozy and make them feel loved. The practice started in 2006. “When we place a blanket in a patient’s room, it makes their room look more welcoming,” Simpson says. “It is a gift of love from our volunteers to the patient.”

Volunteers typically donate 10 to 40 hours of their time for each individual creation. Simpson says they put their love into each stitch.

Maureen Swarts, manager of volunteer services, says patients and their families are always appreciative. “The crocheted, quilted and knitted blankets provide comfort to patients and families,” she says.

Responses and reactions to the gift from the patients and their families range from tears to expressions of appreciation of the fine handwork.

“Thank you for the beautiful quilt you provided for my father-in-law,” wrote one family member. “As a quilter myself, I recognize the time, hard work and caring that went into it.”

Another patient, who was able to return home under Hospice care, hand-stitched a heart on a card and added: “Thank you for the beautiful, soft and warm fleece blanket. I appreciate the hand-stitching on the edge and all of your handiwork. It has kept me cozy and warm, and the softness brought me comfort.”

Simpson says when patients are at the Hospice House, they are away from their homes, whether they’re living at a private home or a nursing home. “We have found that these blankets are a treasured gift for the patient and the family.”

What they need:

Volunteers willing to make crochet, knit, quilt or fleece blankets

Blankets must be new and from a smoke-free home with no animal hair on them.

They must be 42-inches-square

Donations of yarn and sewing thread are also appreciated.

Your donations of blankets or supplies can be dropped off at the Family and Friends Entrance of the Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton Hospice House, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton.

For more information, please call volunteer services at (937) 256.-4490, ext. 1163 or 1161.

