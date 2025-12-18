Housing is only part of solution in helping seniors living at St. Mary Development

Natalynne Baker, executive vice president of St. Mary Development, said residents thrive in the community because housing is only part of the solution.

“Once a resident moves in, dedicated staff provide critical supportive services — helping older adults and veterans stay housed, access the benefits they’ve earned, maintain their independence, and plan for the future with confidence and peace of mind."

Baker says they couldn’t do their work without the help of partners and the generous support of donors.

“Over 35% of our older adults are coming from a homeless or under housed situation. They come here with nothing. We help provide services that allow our folks to age in their homes with dignity.”

Baker also talked about how price increases for things such as food and utilities have made it even harder to make ends meet.

“The Ohio Association of Foodbanks estimates over 7% of older adults go hungry in Ohio,” she said. “Locally, the Dayton Foodbank estimates that over 1,300 senior food boxes are delivered each month to older adults in the Miami Valley. Many of our seniors are making choices between food and medicine. Anything we can do to help makes a huge difference”.

One Vietnam veteran who resides at St. Mary is Andrew DeLaRosa.

“Without St. Mary’s and their help, I am not sure what I would have done,” he said. “St. Mary saved my life and for that I am grateful.”

Baker said in a world of uncertainty her organization’s goal remains the same: to ensure residents’ needs are met so they can continue to age in place.

Here is what the seniors need:

Non-perishables and shelf stable foods

Can openers

Silverware, utensils, plates, cups

Towels

Washcloths, dish cloths

Paper towels and toilet paper

Brooms and dustpans, mops, dish soap, glass cleaner, trash bags, multipurpose cleaner.

Hygiene supplies, including deodorant, shaving cream, lotion, soap, body wash, shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash

Gift cards for groceries (Kroger, Meijer, Walmart and Amazon, preferably)

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the offices of St. Mary Development Corporation, 2160 E. Fifth St., Dayton. They are located in the old Carnegie Library at Fifth and Huffman streets.

Other ways to help

If you wish to support the program financially, you can mail a donation to the above address at St. Mary Development Corporation or go to the website StMaryDevelopment.org and donate online.

Questions? Call or email 937-277-8149 or email Terri Pitts tpitts@smdcd.org or Terry Vandeberg tvandeberg@smdcd.org.

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith by email at meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.