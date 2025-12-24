How to reduce holiday waste and recycle during the busiest time of the year

“Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, household waste increases by nearly 25%, driven by gift wrap, shipping boxes, food waste and discarded holiday décor,” said Nicole Chynoweth, media relations manager. “Online shopping intensifies the problem — generating nearly five time more packaging than in-store purchases — while an estimated 5 billon pounds of returned gifts end up in U.S. landfills each year."

Montgomery County residents can take their Christmas trees to the Montgomery County Environmental Service’s yard waste drop-off at the Montgomery County Solid Waste District, 1001 Encrete Lane, in Moraine. The trees will be recycled into mulch. Carboard recycling is also imperative.

Credit: MONTGOMERY COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES Credit: MONTGOMERY COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

“The great thing about cardboard recycling here in Dayton is that there are markets here in Ohio of companies that want cardboard to be recycled into other products,” said Kelly Bohrer, program specialist at the Environmental Learning Center.

She also offered advice about properly recycling gift bags and wrapping paper.

“The key is if it is glittery or metallic or plastic — obviously that cannot be recycled,“ Bohrer said. “But your typical wrapping paper that doesn’t have glitter on it or doesn’t like shiny — it can be recycled. Put it in your curbside recycling bin or a recycling dumpster somewhere."

Credit: MONTGOMERY COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES Credit: MONTGOMERY COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

Statistics show 30 to 40% of the food supply is wasted annually, making cutting holiday food waste critical. Portion control and composting leftovers are among the remedies.

“Reduce the amount of food you’re putting out,” Bohrer said. “How much food do you really need? But if you tend to be someone that makes more food, just know to be ready to send leftovers home with people or put the food in the freezer or repurpose the meals to share with other people. You can also compost. A lot of scraps you have while you’re cooking can be composted, especially if you do backyard composting or if you’re involved in one of the composting programs in Montgomery County. And some food that hasn’t been prepared like canned foods or boxed foods can be donated.”

It’s also important to safely dispose of items with lithium-ion batteries, which can cause fires if not properly disposed of.

“We have to very carefully dispose of those items because lithium-ion batteries, as they get crushed maybe by a truck or here at the transfer station, can spark a fire,” Bohrer said. “We really do not want people putting their old electronics or those lithium-ion batteries into their trash can or recycling bin. Instead we want them to bring their old electronics and old lithium-ion batteries to the Solid Waste District where they will be properly recycled and handled which will keep everybody safe.”

Reducing holiday waste also reinforces a core message of Montgomery County’s “Away is Somewhere” campaign, which reiterates the idea that disposal decisions matter.

“We offer toolkits designed for teachers and parents so that they can help the next generation build sustainable practices for years to come,” Chynoweth said. “It’s important to remember especially during the holidays that when we throw something ‘away,’ it doesn’t just disappear. It impacts the environment our children will inherit.”

Recognizing families often find themselves with an influx of Styrofoam from holiday meals or gift packaging, Montgomery County Environmental Services will partner for a Styrofoam Recycling Event in Centerville from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 3 at the Activity Center Park, 221 N. Main St.

Credit: MONTGOMERY COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES Credit: MONTGOMERY COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

In addition Montgomery County Environmental Services’ Household Hazardous Waste Collection will take place from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 6.

“If you have lithium-ion batteries or any batteries, bring them to the waste collection,” Bohrer said. “If it’s still a part of the electronics, you can bring those electronics any day we are open and put them into the electronics box.”

She also encourages the community to continue to think of “greener” ways to celebrate the holidays.

“This time of year is really focused on consumerism and food so it’s important to make good, simple choices,” Bohrer said. “What is one thing a family can incorporate? Maybe it’s to stop using single-use plastics. Or if you’re handing out pop cans, beer cans or bottles at a holiday party, make sure there is a recycling bin nearby that people can throw their empty containers into.”

For more information, visit mcohio.org.