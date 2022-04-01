IN YOUR PRIME: Long-term health risks linked to excessive alcohol consumption

Millions of people across the globe can consume alcohol responsibly. Millions more struggle with excessive alcohol consumption. According to Our World In Data, which tracks research in global issues such as poverty, disease and hunger, estimates indicate 107 million people worldwide have an alcohol use disorder.
The prevalence of alcohol use disorders poses a significant challenge that affects the entire world, as excessive alcohol consumption can lead to the development of chronic health conditions that not only threaten the lives of the people who drink, but also put a strain on health care systems that can make it harder for medical professionals to provide adequate treatment to all patients.
Recognition of the link between excessive alcohol consumption and the development of chronic disease could compel millions of individuals to rethink their relationship with alcohol, and that could have a ripple effect that benefits hundreds of millions of individuals across the globe.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the following are some diseases and issues that can arise as a byproduct of excessive alcohol consumption.
- High blood pressure
- Heart disease
- Stroke
- Liver disease
- Digestive problems
- Various cancers, including those of the breast, mouth, throat, esophagus, voice box, liver, colon, and rectum
- Weakened immune system, which can increase vulnerability to diseases and other illnesses
- Cognitive issues, including problems with learning and memory
- Dementia
- Depression
- Anxiety
- Social problems, including difficulties with family members and professional colleagues