In Your Prime: Steps to take for joint pain

Understanding the types and causes of joint pain, as well as your treatment options, can help you maintain an active lifestyle.
Understanding the types and causes of joint pain, as well as your treatment options, can help you maintain an active lifestyle. (Photo credit: Thinkstock)

Lifestyles
By Kettering Health
25 minutes ago

Joint Pain: Better Bone Health for the Best You

You’re gearing up for retirement, planning family vacations, and welcoming grandkids into the world—the last thing on your mind is bone health. But if you’re experiencing joint pain, taking steps toward healthier bones will make these things much more enjoyable.

Why your joints hurt

The most common reason for aching joints is osteoarthritis, according to Dr. Katherine de la Peña, a primary care physician at Kettering Health’s Years Ahead Health Center.

ExploreCheck out other ideas on how to stay healthy in our In Your Prime section

As you age, your joints endure some wear and tear, causing the cartilage that cushions the ends of your bones to break down.

While osteoarthritis affects millions of people, you’re more at-risk if you are overweight, older, or female. Those with family history of osteoarthritis or who have injured the joint in the past are also at higher risk.

Rule out other causes of joint pain

Though osteoarthritis is common, Dr. de la Peña says you should still see your doctor before addressing the issue yourself.

“I would definitely get evaluated by a physician first thing,” Dr. de la Peña says. “While osteoarthritis is the most common cause of joint pain, you need to make sure it’s not due to another cause such as an injury, autoimmune-based arthritis, or gout.

Always see your doctor about new pain you experience. If your pain is severe and your joint is red, hot, or swollen, you should seek care right away.

Move for better bones

The best way to tackle joint pain is regular exercise.

While strength training builds stronger bones, aerobic exercise helps you shed extra weight that’s putting pressure on your joints. If exercise isn’t already a part of your daily routine, Dr. de la Peña warns not to overdo it.

“It’s really important to start slow and have small, attainable goals,” Dr. de la Peña says. “Taking a 10-minute walk after dinner with your family can make a huge difference in the future.”

And while there’s no magic diet to cure joint pain, eating a well-balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables may help you lose a few pounds and ease discomfort.

Addressing joint pain

Talk to your primary care provider about how joint pain is affecting you.

