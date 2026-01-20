That sense of transport has been intentional since the beginning. The idea for Meridien took shape during the pandemic, at a moment when shared experiences were limited and creativity became a way to connect.

“During the pandemic, we were trying to keep things fun and interesting at home, especially for our younger daughter,” owner Rhonda Hiatt said. “Each weekend, we would choose a country, cook the food, drink the drinks, talk about the culture and experience it together.”

With no hospitality experience outside of college jobs at restaurants and coffee shops, the Hiatts sought to bring the joy they had created in their own home to their community.

“We want our guests to feel more than welcome, like family,” said Jess Young, the general manager, who leads by example and works alongside her team rather than above it.

Young’s positive, team-oriented leadership has kept turnover rates low at Meridien and service levels high.

“Our team works together. I hear so many guests say that they had so many people helping them. That’s what I want — service where at any moment, you’re able to get whatever you want.”

That focus on hospitality extends beyond nightly service and into the events Meridien hosts throughout the year. From wine tastings and trivia nights to live music and private celebrations, the restaurant has become a gathering place for both planned occasions and spontaneous evenings out. Signature events, including Meridienfest in October, invite guests to explore global food and drink through a tasting-style experience inspired by Epcot’s “drink around the world.”

Valentine’s Day has also become one of Meridien’s most anticipated celebrations. This year’s ticketed dinner features a four-course menu and wine pairing designed by Chef Adrian Madrigal Mendiola, live music and an intimate setting. There are two seating options with one at 5:30 p.m. and one at 8 p.m.

In the kitchen, Mendiola has been given room to listen, adapt and respond. Rather than working from a fixed menu, he approaches Meridien as a living concept, one that evolves with the seasons and with the people who return again and again.

“We do small plates, and the theme is international,” Mendiola said. “Every three months, I change the focus to a different place. Not the whole menu, just certain dishes, based on what guests like the most. We keep what they love and change the rest with the season.”

One of the most loved favorites is the flight of fries which features hand-cut seasoned fries in your choice rosemary and sea salt, lemon parmesan, truffle, dill pickle or chili crisp flavors

Meridien’s mall plates invite experimentation, encouraging guests to share and explore, while familiar ingredients keep the experience grounded. Over time, seafood has emerged as a defining thread, shaped both by Mendiola’s background and by guest response.

“Centerville is a seafood place,” he said. “When we add a seafood dish, it usually becomes a favorite.”

The crab-crusted salmon has become one of those staples, pairing fresh fish with Japanese-inspired sauces and earning a loyal following. Oysters, mussels and other seafood offerings rotate through the menu, reflecting both seasonality and demand. For Mendiola, attention to how guests engage with the menu matters as much as creativity.

“I watch what people order,” he said. “If they love something, we keep it. If it’s time to change, we change it.”

That responsiveness extends to the smallest details. Mendiola maintains a fresh herb garden at the restaurant, stopping there each morning to pick herbs for service, and special menus for events and holidays are treated as opportunities to explore new ideas while remaining familiar. Desserts are prepared in-house by Mendiola’s wife, Tami Lock, adding another personal layer to the experience.

Attentive service at the bar is carried out by longtime bartender Doug Gangloff. Having worked behind the bar in this building for the past 30 years, Gangloff has built relationships that stretch across generations.

“I had a customer in her 30s who was the child of regulars that come in all the time,” he said. “She asked if I knew her parents, which I did, and that happens quite frequently. I might not know the kids very well, but I have a relationship with their parents, and that connection gets handed down.”

When Rhonda and Matt Hiatt were designing the bar, Gangloff’s perspective helped shape an experience grounded in both history and familiarity.

“Our team members are the guest experience,” Rhonda Hiatt said. “They are the face of the experience, and they drive it forward. We meet regularly to discuss how we can improve and enhance the guest experience, and that influences our menus, specials and events.”

That collaborative approach is what makes Meridien Uptown distinctive. In many ways, it reflects the meaning behind its name — the French spelling of meridian, a meeting place where paths cross and places connect.

Nina Weierman is a freelance writer and mother living in Centerville, Ohio. More about her projects and writing can be found at linktr.ee/ninaweierman.

HOW TO GO

What: Meridien Uptown

Where: 28 W Franklin St., Centerville

Hours: 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4 p.m.-12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Sundays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Mondays and Tuesday, closed

Online: MeridienUptown.com or (937) 723-6687

My bio: Nina Weierman is a freelance writer and mother living in Centerville, Ohio. More about her projects and writing can be found at linktr.ee/ninaweierman.

The article that owner Rhonda Hiatt would like us to link to: https://www.adweek.com/agencies/mc-saatchis-rhonda-hiatt-brings-the-world-of-wine-traditions-to-ohio/

Picture Captions:

Chef: Chef Adrian Madrigal Mendiola prepares dishes at Meridien Uptown in Centerville, where small plates and global influences shape a menu that changes with the seasons. (Photo by Rhonda Hiatt)

Food:Meridien Uptown’s crab-crusted salmon features fresh fish paired with Japanese-inspired sauces.