It’s National French Fry Day: Here are the places our readers say have the best fries

In 2023, readers voted for:

First Place: The Root Beer Stande

The Root Beer Stande, located at 1727 Woodman Drive in Dayton, has taken home first place in Best Cheap Eats and Friendliest Restaurant/Bar Staff and Best Hot Dog Stand in previous years. It has placed in the contest for Best French Fries multiple times dating back several years.

Second Place: Loose Ends Brewing

Loose Ends Brewing is located at 890 S. Main St. in Centerville, and while it’s fries are delish, the beer and burgers also get a chef’s kiss from us. In 2024, the brewery hosted its third Belgian Beer Week since opening in 2021. Owner John Loose said Belgian beer is his favorite style of beer due to its diversity and complex flavors.

Third Place: Lucky’s Taproom and Eatery tied with Rip Rap Roadhouse

Lucky’s Taproom is at 520 E. Fifth St. in Dayton’s Oregon District and just this week posted this on Facebook: “This week here @ Lucky’s we are featuring a Juicy Lucy! It’s a 6oz Keener Farms beef patty stuffed with/ American cheese & then topped with more cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a brioche bun & served with your choice of side. We also have brought back our fried pickles as an appetizer special this week, too.”

Rip Rap Roadhouse at 6024 Rip Rap Road in Dayton is known for its Biker Night on Wednesdays, but our readers say the French fries and its potato items such as the Loaded Spuds are worth the visit.

Honorable mentions in the 2023 Best of Dayton’s “Best French Fries” category went to Nick’s Restaurant in Xenia (who will appear at this weekend’s Kickin’ Chicken Wings Fest at the Fraze Pavilion) and Jasper Kitchen + Bar, also in Xenia.