It’s the biggest dill: Pickle Wars is back at Jungle Jim’s

Pickle Wars began in the Jungle Jim’s Produce Department, but due to its popularity, the event quickly outgrew the space. Last year was the first year the event was held in the Oscar Event Center. Around 1,200 guests attended the event in 2025.

“This year, we have changed it up, where we have made it into sessions. So, we can control the rush of people. We have three different sessions you can attend, or you can buy tickets and go to all three,” Tamburello said.

Guests will taste a variety of pickles from pickle vendors, sample pickle-themed foods, try pickle cocktails, and vote for their favorite pickle purveyor. Votes will be counted throughout the day and the vendor with the mightiest brine and highest number of votes by show’s end will win the coveted 2026 Pickle Wars Championship Belt and the title of “Biggest Dill.”

“The pickles are anywhere from dill to sweet. There are pickle flavored donuts. So, there is any and every sort of pickle that you can imagine, or a pickled treat,” Tamburello said.

When purchasing a ticket, Pickle Wars attendees will have the option to sign up for The Gherkin Gauntlet (the ultimate pickle competition.)

“In each session, we will have a chance to win The Gherkin Gauntlet. So, when you sign up online and buy your ticket, you can join The Gherkin Gauntlet by signing a waiver, and then, we will pull from the hat for each session. It is a competition of three phases. You will first be bobbing for pickles. Then, you’ll be brine-chugging. And finally, you’ll be eating pickles and you must do that in the fastest time to win the Pickle Wars medal,” Tamburello said.

The pickle pro that places first in the challenge will win a $100 Jungle Jim’s Gift Card and a 2026 Pickle Wars Championship Medal.

Attendees can sign up for one of three time slots 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 1-3 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Oscar Event Center. A Championship Medal will be awarded to one winner at each session/time slot and competitors will be chosen at random from that session’s sign-up sheet.

Tamburello said another new feature of the 2026 event is attendees can ride a mechanical pickle.

“Jungle Jim’s has purchased a mechanical pickle. So, you will be able to ride. Instead of riding a bull, you can ride the pickle,” she said.

General admission tickets are on sale for $5 at www.junglejims.com. (Plus, $1.13 service fee.) Children ages nine and younger are free. A separate ticket is required to ride the mechanical pickle. The event will run from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with three time slots available.