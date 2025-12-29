Jurassic Quest event in February at Dayton Convention Center: What to know

Many well-known dinos will make an appearance, including apatosaurus, spinosaurus and the iconic Tyrannosaurus rex. Alongside static statues of these creatures, a number of animatronic dinosaurs will breathe, roar and move around.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

During the walkthrough experience, guests will also meet several dino trainers, who are accompanied by puppets of baby dinos. These include Tyson the T. Rex, Trixie the triceratops and Cammie the camarasaurus.

While the dinosaur statues are the main attraction of Jurassic Quest, there are a number of paleontology-themed activities for attendees to try. These include dinosaur crafts, science stations, floor puzzles and a soft play area for younger guests.

While these experiences are included with a regular ticket, those who purchase the “Kids Ultimate Admission” get access to a number of activities for those age two to age 10. As part of this premium pass, children will be able to ride several mechanical dinosaurs, play in bounce houses, dig through the sand for fossils and more.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

However, there are a number of experiences not included in the ultimate pass, such as a green screen photo shoot and face painting. These are available as upcharge attractions, or alongside the “Kids Dino-Mite Experience,” which provides one ticket for each. This pass also includes a special dinosaur meet-and-greet.

Jurassic Quest will also offer a number of attractions from Brick Fest Live, a traveling event themed around the Lego toy brand. Famous characters such as Darth Vader from “Star Wars” and Woody from “Toy Story” will be recreated using Lego bricks, and guests will be able to build their own models at several stations.

A 35-foot-long derby track will also be at the event, and guests can build their own creations and race others.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Unlike the dino-themed rides and inflatables, these Lego attractions are included with the price of admission.

Jurassic Quests will run Feb. 6-8. Event organizers encourage families to purchase tickets in advance online, as there will be limited availability at the door.

From 8-9 a.m. Feb. 7, a sensory-friendly experience will be offered. Designed to be inclusive for all guests, there will be reduced audio, brighter lights and access to all the offered experiences. To help control crowds, only a limited number of these tickets are available.

HOW TO GO

What: Jurassic Quest

When: Feb. 6-8, 2026

Location: 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

More info: jurassicquest.com