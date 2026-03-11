Kettering Children’s Choir gets $10K grant, a Holocaust survivor drama at DAI and more local stage news

“This award makes a huge difference for our Choir,” said Artistic Director Christina Smith in a press statement. “It will enable us to offer the life-changing experience of KCC membership to talented young singers in our area who might not otherwise be able to afford it. We are most grateful to everyone who responded to our recent request for votes in the competition.”

Founded in 1986, the choir includes almost 100 singers from nine counties and 30 Miami Valley communities. Singers range in age from 8 to 18 and are admitted to the program by audition.

The award will be presented to a delegation from the choir at a ceremony in Pittsburgh on April 9.

Upcoming productions

Dawson Hudson stars in “Anschel,” Michael London’s one-person drama set during World War II centered on the journey of an 11-year-old Polish Jew. The play is an adaptation of Renate Frydman’s Holocaust memoir “Anschel’s Story.”

“Time after time, year after year, when captured by Nazi Soldiers and armed SS guards, he escaped and escaped and escaped,” according to press notes. “At the end of the war, he was a teenager and the only one of his family to survive the Holocaust. It is a story of resilience for all of us.”

How to go: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15 in the Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium of the Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton. Tickets are $7. Visit daytonartinstitute.org.

“Amélie the Musical” will be performed March 20-28 at Sinclair Community College.

This whimsical adaptation of the 2001 romantic comedy concerns a young woman who sets out to better the lives of the eccentric neighbors and friends around her.

“Bringing ‘Amélie’ to the stage has been a journey of discovering how small, tender acts can ripple outward and transform entire lives,” said director Kimberly Borst in a press statement. “What I love most about ‘Amélie’ is its celebration of quiet courage —the bravery it takes to open your heart in a world that often feels disconnected. In this production, we’ve leaned into the magic of Parisian whimsy while grounding the story in something deeply human: the longing to be seen, to be known and to love without fear. We have embraced the show’s playful imagination and delicate intimacy and inviting audiences to rediscover wonder in the everyday.”

The cast consists of Ann-Margaret Adkins, Isaiah Autajay, Anthony Lombardo, Allison (Al) Friessen, Anthony (Tony) Cercone, Adalia Gaynier, William Finnell, Nona Whalen, Kailie Gould, Gabriel Reker, Tiffany Higgins, Jeniece Craver, Alida Ohrman, Ryan Hester and Jhoana Novelo.

How to go: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, on Sinclair’s downtown Dayton campus, 444 W. Third St. Tickets are $15-$20. Visit www.sinclair.edu/tickets .

Dayton Dance Initiative to return in June

Dayton Dance Initiative, a diverse and impressive assemblage of local, professional dance artists, will return for its eighth season June 26 and 27 at the PNC Arts Annex in downtown Dayton.

Within a program titled “The Light in Between,” five new dance works will be presented under the leadership of Artistic Director Jennifer Sydor.

“‘The Light In Between’ emerges in a world of continual rupture. Not as escape, and not as resolve, but as the brief and necessary moments that allow us to remain,” according to the troupe’s website. “What we practice here does not end in this space; it returns with us — not as answers, but as the strength to continue."

Founded in 2019 by former Dayton Ballet company member Jocelyn Watson, the troupe is notably comprised of choreographers and dancers of Dayton Ballet and Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. The troupe primarily allows dancers more creative opportunities, especially in terms of choreographing, while also providing employment during their “off” season and valuable time to connect and grow as colleagues.

For more information, visit daytondanceinitiative.com.