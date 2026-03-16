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Kings Island parent company Six Flags says Travis Kelce will be its brand ambassador

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce takes off his helmet during warmups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Dec. 25, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce takes off his helmet during warmups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Dec. 25, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)
Lifestyles
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1 hour ago
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The Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, owner of Kings Island and Cedar Point, has announced a strategic partnership with three-time Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce. Under this deal, Kelce will serve as a brand ambassador for the chain, which operates 34 amusement and water parks across North America.

ExploreSee also: Kings Island’s parent company Six Flags to sell off 7 parks, worth $342M

An Ohio native, Kelce has discussed the various trips he made to Cedar Point while growing up in the Cleveland area.

“Six Flags parks were a hallmark of my childhood and the scene of some of my most fun and cherished memories, and I’m excited to team up with the company as it enters its next chapter,” said Kelce. “The Six Flags team is creating even more rides and attractions as it takes guest engagement to a new level. I look forward to helping them continue to build excitement for their unrivaled portfolio of parks and introduce a new generation of fans to unforgettable experiences.”

Travis Kelce has struck a deal with the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation to become a new brand ambassador. Contributed

Credit: JANA Partners

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Credit: JANA Partners

Additional details about this partnership, including any financial terms, have yet to be revealed.

Kelce’s professional relationship with Six Flags began in October when he teamed up with Glenn Murphy and Jana Partners to purchase an approximate 9% stake in the company.

ExploreMore info: Travis Kelce acquires stake in Six Flags, owner of Cedar Point and Kings Island

For more information, visit sixflags.com.

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Born and raised in the Dayton area, Alex Cutler has always had a deep passion for the city and its history.  In 2022, he received his degrees in Multimedia Journalism and Communications from Sinclair Community College.