Kings Island’s parent company Six Flags to sell off 7 parks, worth $342M

Combined, these properties accounted for an attendance of 4.5 million annually.

“Consistent with our strategy, this divestiture enables us to concentrate our capital, leadership and operational focus on the properties that we believe generate the strongest returns and offer the greatest long-term upside,” said Six Flags President and CEO John Reilly. “Since joining the company, I have been clear that Six Flags’ earnings power has been under-realized. This transaction will simplify our portfolio, strengthen our balance sheet and position us to execute with greater clarity and discipline.”

EPR Properties, which currently owns various amusement parks, movie theaters, ski resorts and private schools, will lease its U.S. properties to Enchanted Parks (formerly known as Innovative Attraction Management.) The company is known for running the Water Safari Resort in New York and Diggerland USA in New Jersey. La Ronde, will be run by La Ronde Operations Inc.

This practice is not unusual for EPR, as the firm has hired various companies to operate its properties. In fact, several parks run by Six Flags, such as Dairen Lake, are owned by EPR. EPR also owns Mad River Mountain in Zanesville, which is operated by Vail Resorts Inc.

Throughout 2025, Six Flags began efforts to close or sell off its underperforming parks. This began in May, when the company announced the permanent closure of Maryland’s Six Flags America at the end of its operating season. During Six Flags’ third-quarter results call last November, company officials said they would prioritize selling or closing additional properties.

Rumors of the EPR sale began in January, when trademark applications filed by Enchanted Parks Holdings were uncovered. These included trademarks for “Enchanted Parks St. Louis,” “Enchanted Parks Michigan Adventure” and “Enchanted Parks Galveston.”

Despite this, for the 2026 season, all parks being sold will retain their Six Flags branding and “no significant impact on guests is expected during this transition.”

Additionally, Six Flags passes sold during the 2026 season will continue to be recognized at the parks, including those under the Regional Park Access system. Announced in February, this perk allows Six Flags Gold Passes to not only offer admission at the park it was purchased for, but also several others within the region.

Kings Island and Cedar Point are both part of the Midwest Region, which means 2026 Gold Passes will include admission to several parks now owned by EPR, such as Michigan’s Adventure, Worlds of Fun and La Ronde.

After the sale, Six Flags will be the owners of 34 amusement and water parks across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit sixflags.com.