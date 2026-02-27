Learn tai chi in Dayton through 6-week intro course

“We are here to serve women in all capacities,” said Robin Dodge, house manager and event director. “We want women to have a space to gather and grow.”

Tai chi — an ancient martial art sometimes referred to as “meditation in motion” — is a low-impact, slow-motion exercise. According to Harvard Medical School, the slow and gentle workout addresses the key components of fitness – muscle strength, flexibility, balance, and aerobic conditioning.

Anthony Stephenson, of the Kong Hoi Kung Fu Association in Troy, has seen these benefits firsthand.

“It helps with balance and coordination and reduces stress,” Stephenson said. “It also helps circulate chi through the body.”

According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, tai chi also offers benefits for individuals with fibromyalgia, osteoarthritis and other chronic pain conditions.

“It helps lube the joints,” Stephenson said. “It’s very internal, you use chi energy versus muscle energy.”

Chi energy is a Chinese medical and spiritual concept describing the force or current circulating through and between all living things. Having strong chi is the goal as it is thought to help prevent stress and increase overall happiness.

Ready to try this mind-body practice?

Tara Mar, of the Kong Hoi Kung Fu Association, will lead the tai chi-based exercise classes — open to all ages and ability levels — in the historic Dayton Woman’s Club at 10 a.m. Wednesdays from March 4-April 15. Chairs will be available for those who need additional support. For information or to register, visit daytonwomansclub.org.

KUNG FU & TAI CHI BENEFITS FOR WOMEN

Self-defense: Skills are developed to defend yourself against an opponent bigger or stronger than you.

Excitement in exercise: Tai chi offers new challenges each day that help you get into and stay in shape.

Losing body fat: An exercise that is both aerobic and strength training, martial arts help develop a natural fat burning process.

Improves cardiovascular system: Heart rate increases its rate per minute and VO2 max over time, strengthening your heart and promoting better cardiovascular function.

Flexibility: As we age, staying flexible is key to avoiding injuries while in motion and many martial arts, including tai chi, are big on stretching and flexibility.

Stress relief: Training hard releases endorphins which promote the reduction of anxiety.

Added self-confidence: Pushing through training barriers and achieving physical and mental goals are great confidence builders.

Creates discipline: Training requires discipline and a mindset to achieve and that newfound discipline translates into everyday life.

Gets you into a healthy groove: Training improves your health and enlightens you to adopt better eating habits.

Make new friends: Although martial arts are an individual endeavor, there is also a need and to interact with others.

Source: Kong Hoi Kung Fu Association