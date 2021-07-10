LiFeline Cat Rescue needs your help

Clawson says at least once a year, the volunteers aim to make a serious dent on a euthanasia list at a rural shelter. “Last year was the biggest yet. When the list was posted to our volunteer page, they all stepped up. We ended up taking 30 cats. Unfortunately, many were too sick to survive, but for the time they were with us they were loved and comfortable — receiving the care and affection they deserved their entire lives for the short time we were able to help.” All in all, 21 of the 30 from the list found “furever” homes.

LiFeline Cat Rescue and Network Inc. is a foster-based rescue organization. CONTRIBUTED

What else they do

The organization gets calls for just about everything cat-related, from those looking for TNR (Trap, Neuter, Release) efforts in places of unwanted feline activity, to helping with cat behavior issues, vetting for strays, and making recommendations of vets in the area. “Because we have volunteers from Springboro and Carlisle to Troy, we have many people from whom to glean information and if we cannot help, or do not know the answer to one of the myriad problems presented to us, we often know of someone who can,” Clawson says. “We have also been called in by several local police departments to help with difficult situations, a true testament to trust and goodwill we have accrued through our hard work and fiercely dedicated volunteers.”

She says the dedication does not stop at providing care, rest, and proper vetting in preparation for adoption. “We go the extra mile with every single adoption and truly make the effort to ensure these cats leave our care and go into truly forever, perfect homes. Last year, we were able to do that for 670 wonderful cats and kittens.”

“We absolutely love what we do and even in the face of yet another overwhelming kitten season, fielding well over one hundred calls a week, our ‘village’ gets it done,” she says. ‘Our mission is focused on those most in need before all else, so we mostly take in homeless cats and kittens, often from far less than ideal situations. We cannot reiterate enough how crucial it is to spay and neuter your pets.”

Here’s what they can use

Bleach

Trash bags

Paper towels

Laundry detergent

Carriers

Gerber chicken or turkey baby food

Heating pads

Food scales

Kitten food, canned and dry such as Iams, Kitten Chow, Authority

Pedialyte unflavored

Your donations can be dropped off from noon to 6 p.m. at 4000 Terre Linda Drive in the Riverside area (45424). For more information, call or text (937) 620-9281 or message the LiFeline Cat Rescue Facebook page. A complete wish list can be found at www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3RCDF5AQ7ZJMR?ref_=wl_share.

The organization is always in need of those willing to foster cats.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.