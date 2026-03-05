Local Goodwill thrift shops benefit those with disabilities

Across Ohio’s Miami Valley and beyond, GESMV shoppers and donors help fund:

Child development screenings, youth mentoring, and prevention education

Job skills training for every ability and background

Day programs for seniors and individuals with developmental disabilities

Mental health services for ages 3+, including a non-clinical community for adults living with mental illness

In December 2025, GESMV soft-launched its newest retail store in Brookville, Ohio and held an official ribbon cutting today on February 5. The new store is located at 437 N Wolf Creek St, Brookville.

“Expansion of our retail stores means the expansion of more empowering programs. We’re committed to creating a community where everyone can belong, contribute, and thrive,”” said Lance Detrick, president and CEO.

With 44 locations across the Miami Valley and beyond, GESMV is the largest Goodwill Agency in Ohio and provides programs and services in 29 counties. You can find a full list of locations at www.gesmv.org/stores

Accepted donation items:

Gently used clothing, shoes, accessories

Non-motorized medical equipment: canes, walkers, wheelchairs, shower stools

Books, records, compact disks, video tapes, DVDs

Games, toys and sports equipment

Houseware items: dishes, linens, home decor

Electronics: radios, VCRs, DVD players, flat-panel TVs (no tube televisions), computers

Furniture: dressers, tables, sofas, standard bed frames

You can also donate used vehicles to the Goodwill Auto Auction, which is conducted online at www.shopgoodwill.com. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats and RVs can be accepted - whether they run or not. GESMV schedules a free tow, processes all paperwork, and provides tax info for every donor. Call (937) 228-AUTO to learn more.

Items not accepted include motorized equipment or patient-specific medical devices that cannot be fully sanitized (CPAP machines, thermometers, medical-grade tubing, etc.).

Where and when to donate:

Standard hours of operation for the retail stores are 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Donations are accepted at most retail store locations until one hour before closing. To find the store nearest you, visit www.gesmv.org/stores

Other ways to help: Volunteer

Senior companions provide company and offer non-medical assistance, share in activities ad create friendships.

‘Project READ tutors help foster a love of reading and literacy to youth across the Miami Valley.

ALL Club coaches become mentors to teens, teaching allyship, leadership and life skills after school.

To learn how you can further support GESMV, vsit www.gesmv.org or contact Amber Hargett. public relations manager at 937-528-6322.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith at meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.