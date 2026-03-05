Local Goodwill thrift shops benefit those with disabilities

The mission of Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley is to empower people with disabilities and other barriers to achieve independence and improve their quality of life.
“Our shoppers and donors may be surprised to learn just how much good they’re doing when they thrift with us,” said Public Relations Manager Amber Hargett. “When items are resold through our retail stores, 87¢ of every $1 is reinvested in over 40 local programs that directly support our neighbors. That’s what we call positive change.”
Across Ohio’s Miami Valley and beyond, GESMV shoppers and donors help fund:
- Child development screenings, youth mentoring, and prevention education
- Job skills training for every ability and background
- Day programs for seniors and individuals with developmental disabilities
- Mental health services for ages 3+, including a non-clinical community for adults living with mental illness
In December 2025, GESMV soft-launched its newest retail store in Brookville, Ohio and held an official ribbon cutting today on February 5. The new store is located at 437 N Wolf Creek St, Brookville.
“Expansion of our retail stores means the expansion of more empowering programs. We’re committed to creating a community where everyone can belong, contribute, and thrive,”” said Lance Detrick, president and CEO.
With 44 locations across the Miami Valley and beyond, GESMV is the largest Goodwill Agency in Ohio and provides programs and services in 29 counties. You can find a full list of locations at www.gesmv.org/stores
Accepted donation items:
- Gently used clothing, shoes, accessories
- Non-motorized medical equipment: canes, walkers, wheelchairs, shower stools
- Books, records, compact disks, video tapes, DVDs
- Games, toys and sports equipment
- Houseware items: dishes, linens, home decor
- Electronics: radios, VCRs, DVD players, flat-panel TVs (no tube televisions), computers
- Furniture: dressers, tables, sofas, standard bed frames
You can also donate used vehicles to the Goodwill Auto Auction, which is conducted online at www.shopgoodwill.com. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats and RVs can be accepted - whether they run or not. GESMV schedules a free tow, processes all paperwork, and provides tax info for every donor. Call (937) 228-AUTO to learn more.
Items not accepted include motorized equipment or patient-specific medical devices that cannot be fully sanitized (CPAP machines, thermometers, medical-grade tubing, etc.).
Where and when to donate:
Standard hours of operation for the retail stores are 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Donations are accepted at most retail store locations until one hour before closing. To find the store nearest you, visit www.gesmv.org/stores
Other ways to help: Volunteer
- Senior companions provide company and offer non-medical assistance, share in activities ad create friendships.
- ‘Project READ tutors help foster a love of reading and literacy to youth across the Miami Valley.
- ALL Club coaches become mentors to teens, teaching allyship, leadership and life skills after school.
- To learn how you can further support GESMV, vsit www.gesmv.org or contact Amber Hargett. public relations manager at 937-528-6322.
MAKE A DIFFERENCE
Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith at meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.
