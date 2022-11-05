MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Families in Northwest Dayton need our help!

“Over this past year, I have gone from a homeless, unemployed, single mother to a version of me I didn’t know existed anymore, and I can’t thank you enough,” says one participant who worked with the staff to create a plan for achieving self-sufficiency: “I have managed to get a job paying more than what I wanted, with better benefits than I wanted; I have my own home where my kids can be free and safe, I am still in school, and thanks to the Hope Center’s financial literacy classes, I am building my credit, budgeting, and saving for my family’s future.”

Another important Omega CDC project:

Each week during the school year, Omega CDC also offers a Scholars of HOPE after school program at Fairview Elementary and Edwin Joel Brown Middle Schools. “With a dedicated staff of certified teachers, part-time lead and support teachers, and volunteers, we partner with Dayton Cooks to provide a hot meal each day, and a strong academic and enrichment program,” says Ward. “Enhancements to the program, such as planned field trips, and mid-year replacement of worn uniforms, hats, scarves, gloves, coats, socks, and underwear, are not funded but are greatly needed by many of the children.”

Here’s a list of items that are needed at the Hope Center and the after-school program:

Diapers and wipes

Nonperishable food items for emergency food supplies

$25 - $100 gift cards (Visa, MasterCard, stores, restaurants, gas)

Monthly/weekly/single-use bus passes

Snacks (non-peanut) for the afterschool program

Donations for field trip transportation for afterschool programs

New books for students

New School Uniforms - all sizes

New hats, scarves, gloves, coats, socks and underwear

Gift cards for teachers

Breakfast for teachers or parents/caregivers

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Friday. You’re asked to call 937-723-8254 to drop off items at the Hope Center for Families,1816 Harvard Blvd., Dayton, OH 45406.

Other ways to help:

The Omega Community Development Corporation is hosting a “Hope Rising Gala” celebrating 25 years of service to the Dayton Community and the Hope Center for Families’ first year of operation. The dinner will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 at Sinclair Community College.

Keynote speaker is Geoffrey Canada, president of the Harlem Children’s Zone which The New York Times called “one of the most ambitious social-policy experiments of our time.” The mission? To end intergenerational poverty in Central Harlem and lead the way for other long-distressed communities nationwide and worldwide to do the same.

Tickets to the fundraiser are $125 and up and must be purchased in advance: omega-cdc.org.

