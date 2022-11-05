Dayton season preview: Ten fun facts about 2022-23 season

Saint Joseph’s is the next winningest Atlantic 10 Conference school. It ranks 49th with a record of 1,665-1,187 (.584) in 113 seasons.

3. By percentage: Dayton ranks 48th in winning percentage. That’s one spot above Wright State (914-612, .599) and two spots ahead of Xavier (1,545-1,039, .598).

Kentucky is first (2,353-736, .762). Cincinnati ranks 19th. Akron is 40th. Ohio State is 41st.

4. Up the charts: DaRon Holmes II blocked 81 shots last season, the most by a freshman in school history. If he matches that total this season, he would tie Chris Wright for UD’s career record.

Wright blocked 14 shots as a freshman in the 2007-8 season, then 44, 53 and 51.

5. NCAA history: Dayton hasn’t played in the NCAA tournament since 2017, though it would have earned one of the top seeds in 2020 if the tournament hadn’t been cancelled.

If you count 2020, coach Anthony Grant’s program has one NCAA berth in five seasons as well as three NIT appearances (2019, 2021 and 2022).

Here’s how the four previous coaches compared in postseason appearances in their first five seasons: Archie Miller (three NCAA appearances and one NIT berth); Brian Gregory (one NCAA and one NIT); Oliver Purnell (one NIT); and Jim O’Brien (one NCAA).

6. Number to watch: In years that it has earned a NCAA at-large bid this century, Dayton has won at least 10 non-conference games or lost fewer than four games. It was 11-2 in 2019-20, 9-3 in 2016-17, 10-2 in 2014-15 and 2015-16, 12-3 in 2013-14, 14-1 in 2008-09, 10-3 in 2003-04 and 10-2 in 1999-2000.

However, a sparking non-conference record didn’t guarantee a NCAA bid earlier this century as these non-conference records during seasons Dayton played in the NIT show: 8-5 (2020-21); 8-5 (2018-19); 10-4 (2011-12); 12-3 (2010-11); 11-3 (2009-10); 12-1 (2007-08); 8-3 (2001-02); and 9-4 (2000-01).

Dayton plays 13 non-conference games this season, starting with a 7 p.m. game Monday against Lindenwood University.

7. Schedule note: Dayton is 39-23 in the last 15 years against the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC and Pac 12. It is 5-2 in the last two years after going 2-8 in Grant’s first three seasons.

Dayton plays Wisconsin (Big Ten) on Nov. 23 in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis and will play either Kansas (Big 12) or North Carolina State (ACC) on the second day of that tournament. Dayton will also play Virginia Tech (ACC) in Blacksburg, Va., on Dec. 7.

8. A-10 futility: Dayton last won the A-10 tournament in 2003, so it hasn’t won the last 18 tournaments contested. The 2020 tournament was cancelled.

Here’s how the other current programs compare in terms of A-10 tournament droughts: Duquesne (44); Fordham (26); La Salle (26); Massachusetts (25); George Washington (14); George Mason (8); Virginia Commonwealth (6); Saint Joseph’s (5); Rhode Island (4); Davidson (3); Saint Louis (2); St. Bonaventure (1); 2022 champion Richmond (0).

Fordham and La Salle, which both joined the league in the 1995-96 season, and George Mason, which joined in 2013-14, have never won the A-10 tournament. Duquesne won the tournament once in 1977 when the A-10 was known as the Eastern 8.

9. Helpful info: Dayton’s game notes provide a pronunciation tool for the players’ names:

• Richard Amaefule: Ah-muh-fuh-LAY.

• Mustapha Amzil: MOOSE-tuh-fah Ahm-SEEL.

• R.J. Blakney: BLAIK-nee.

• Koby Brea: BRAY-ah.

• Toumani Camara: Too-MAH-nee Cuh-MARR-ah.

• Daron Holmes: Duh-RON.

• Zimi Nwokeji: ZIMM-ee Whoa-KAY-gee.

• Mike Sharavjamts: SHAR-uv-jaumts.

• Malachi Smith: Mal-ah-ki.

• Brady Uhl: Yule

10. Last man: Only one person who sits on the Dayton bench has been there for each of the past nine seasons: athletic trainer Mike Mulcahey. His first season was the Elite Eight season of 2013-14. This is his 10th season with the program.

