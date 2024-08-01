MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Oak Tree Corner serves children who have grieved loss

“I do not know what would have happened to our family if we had not had Oak Tree Corner,” said Megan Knauer, now a medical student in Cincinnati. “I still remember being with other children who had the same experience I had, having their dad die unexpectedly. I have a big family that helped me, but I also got so much help by being around other children who were grieving. Kids speak the same sort of language.”

More than 10,000 children have turned to this non-denominational organization which is a member of the National Alliance for Children’s Grief.

“We were the 40th such organization in the country when we were founded in 1996,” said executive director Vicki Braun.

“Now there are more than 500 affiliated agencies across the entire world. We meet annually to share the latest research in the field of childhood bereavement.”

Braun said folks are often surprised to know how many children experience the death of a parent before the age of 18.

“The rate of drug overdoses has, fortunately, begun to decline in our Region but our research indicates one in twelve children will experience the death of a parent before age 18. The past year, we have seen an increase in parental death due to cancer, especially of the brain. This year, also, we have had a sharp rise in the number of children who have had a sibling die.”

Two locations available

After a consolidation of locations following the COVID epidemic, Oak Tree Corner has begun offering two locations and meeting nights. The group continues to meet on Wednesday evenings at the main office on Far Hills Avenue at the Dayton/Oakwood border. Tuesday meetings have been added at Stillwater United Methodist Church on Frederick Pike. Meetings take place two times per month, with additional events during the holiday season.

For information, families may contact Oak Tree Corner at 937 285-0199 or via email at oaktreecorner@mail.com (NOTE: Not gmail, just mail.com) Once families attend a private orientation, they are welcome to begin attending. No physician or therapist referral is necessary. The program is group support, rather than a one-on-one experience, so no insurance is required.

Many people in our community wonder what organizations will take magazines and used greeting cards. Oak Tree is the answer. Both magazines and the fronts of cards can be used to make collages.

“We do this a lot and the kids and parents enjoy putting their grief collages together,” Braun said.

Here’s what they need:

Magazines

Greeting cards

Tissue boxes: All Sizes, white preferred

Paper towels

White copy paper 8 1/2 by 11

Glue Sticks

Pipe Cleaners

Ziploc-style bags, gallon and freezer sizes

Gift cards ($25) for Dominos, Papa Johns or Kroger

2 liter bottles of Sprite, A/W Root Beer and Orange Soda (caffeine free, please)

Oreo and Chips Ahoy cookies

Bottles of Ranch dressing, any brand or size

Dress-up clothes and gently used Halloween or play costumes

Hats

Please note that toys, stuffed animals and crayons are not needed at this time.

Donations are accepted at 136 Far Hills Avenue, 45409 from noon to five Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday and Sunday.

Please call 937-285-0199 to schedule a time convenient for you.

Note that magazines and cards can be dropped off anytime and left on the front porch. There is a stand under the mailbox for those donations.

Make a Difference

