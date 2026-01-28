Making friends in your golden years

Aging and change go hand in hand. Physical changes associated with aging, such as graying hair or reduced muscle mass, may garner the most attention. But personal relationships also can change as people age.

As a person ages, interests could change and home base may not be what it once was. People move after retirement, and friends you might once have seen with frequency may no longer be as close by. Children are older, and the friends you made from these early parenthood relationships may change as well.