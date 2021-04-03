MetroParks add offerings with health and safety in mind

“According to Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services, nearly a quarter of the U.S. population is experiencing symptoms of depression amid the pandemic. Getting a daily dose of nature is an easy, free way to boost your mood and reduce depression, anxiety and stress.”

The familiar swings are back at RiverScape MetroPark. CONTRIBUTED

Get moving

While the swings are back at RiverScape and the Tree Tower at Cox Arboretum MetroPark has reopened, some things will look different this year.

“With the pandemic, so much of our daily lives has changed in order to keep people safe and healthy,” DiFranco said. “With Fitness in the Park, attendees will be encouraged to register in advance for a spot – which is still free. We’re also limiting the capacity of the program to 30%, which is in line with the directives from Gov. DeWine and our local health department.”

Participants will also be spaced out during the classes and are asked to wear a mask before and after class. The yoga and dance fitness classes will be offered on alternating Saturday mornings from 10-11 a.m. from May through August. A virtual option will also be available.

Moving forward

As guidance changes and statewide restrictions are lifted, more programs and additional amenities will likely become available.

“It is our hope to continue adding programs and resuming more of what park visitors expect from Five Rivers MetroParks,” DiFranco said. “We are in close contact with our local health department and are evaluating how to reopen things, like the Children’s Discovery Garden at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark or turning on the splashpads during the summer months. As we are able to, we’ll continue sharing these developments.”