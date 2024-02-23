Miami County Wedding Expo will have more than 30 local vendors

MIAMI COUNTY
By Robin McMacken
34 minutes ago
X

A free wedding expo happening soon in Troy will feature an array of vendors looking to serve local brides and grooms.

There will be more than 30 at the second annual 2024 Miami County Wedding Expo. It’s set for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 3 in the Duke Lungard Building at the Miami County Fairgrounds. It is hosted by Personally2You Wedding Coordinators.

Vendors will include wedding venues, bakeries, photographers and more, according to organizers. The expo will also include a DJ, musicians and a dance instructor for entertainment.

No tickets or sign-up are required. Organizers ask people to click “Interested” or “Going” on the Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/Personally2You.

The Miami County Fairgrounds is located at 650 N. County Road 25A in Troy.

In Other News
1
Bone health depends on regular exercise, healthy diet
2
10 great things to do in the Dayton area this weekend
3
Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and Dayton Ballet prove art of dance...
4
Car Talk: How to legally remove an abandoned car
5
How buyers can identify how much house they need

About the Author

Robin McMacken joined the staff as a copy editor in 2010. In November 2021, she took on the role of Specialty Publications and Community Content Coordinator. Robin’s mission is gathering and editing localized lifestyle content for various products.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top