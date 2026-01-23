Mikey’s Late Night Slice to open this month in former Local Cantina spot

The first 100 people in line will receive a complimentary slice of pizza and a T-shirt. The grand opening will also offer attendees a first look at the full menu, including the “Hot Mikey’s: Part Deux” Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza, along with a DJ, games and giveaways.

The new location is steps from Day Air Ballpark, home of the Dayton Dragons, and will stay open into the morning hours, serving up 18-inch New York-style pizza by-the-slice and whole pie.

The Dayton site also features a full bar with craft drafts and cocktails, the Saucy Bar, where guests can customize their slices, and Mikey’s first Slushie Bar.

“We are beyond excited to throw open the doors to welcome Dayton in for a Grand Opening Pizza Party unlike any they’ve experienced before,” said owner and founder Mikey Sorboro in a press statement. “This location has been completely transformed and Late Night Slice-ified with our latest customization stations — the Slushie and Saucy Bars.”

Online ordering, delivery through third-party apps and Pizza Party Catering will be available starting Jan. 30. Mikey’s Dayton will be operating dinner and late-night hours only through Feb. 12. Lunch hours are scheduled to begin Feb. 13.

Street parking is available in front of the restaurant on First Street and on nearby Sears Street.

“Getting to share the space with the community has been well worth the wait, and we are ready to show it off while celebrating the night away,” Sorboro said.

For more information, join the Dayton email list at latenightslice.com/dayton. You can also follow along on Instagram or Facebook @latenightslicedayton for deals, VIP early access and more.