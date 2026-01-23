Mikey’s Late Night Slice to open this month in former Local Cantina spot

Columbus-based Mikey's Late Night Slice will open in Dayton Jan. 30. The pizza joint serves 18-inch New York-style pizza by-the-slice and whole pie. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Columbus-based Mikey's Late Night Slice will open in Dayton Jan. 30. The pizza joint serves 18-inch New York-style pizza by-the-slice and whole pie. CONTRIBUTED
Lifestyles
By
Updated 1 hour ago
X

Mikey’s Late Night Slice, a Columbus-based pizza joint known for its large New York-style pies, will open in downtown Dayton’s Water Street District on Friday, Jan. 30.

The grand opening will take place at 4 p.m. in the fully renovated space at 503 E. First St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 3:45 p.m.

The first 100 people in line will receive a complimentary slice of pizza and a T-shirt. The grand opening will also offer attendees a first look at the full menu, including the “Hot Mikey’s: Part Deux” Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza, along with a DJ, games and giveaways.

ExploreOur staff’s streaming recommendations for when we are all snowed in

The new location is steps from Day Air Ballpark, home of the Dayton Dragons, and will stay open into the morning hours, serving up 18-inch New York-style pizza by-the-slice and whole pie.

The Dayton site also features a full bar with craft drafts and cocktails, the Saucy Bar, where guests can customize their slices, and Mikey’s first Slushie Bar.

“We are beyond excited to throw open the doors to welcome Dayton in for a Grand Opening Pizza Party unlike any they’ve experienced before,” said owner and founder Mikey Sorboro in a press statement. “This location has been completely transformed and Late Night Slice-ified with our latest customization stations — the Slushie and Saucy Bars.”

Mikey Sorboro, founder and owner of Mikey's Late Night Slice. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Online ordering, delivery through third-party apps and Pizza Party Catering will be available starting Jan. 30. Mikey’s Dayton will be operating dinner and late-night hours only through Feb. 12. Lunch hours are scheduled to begin Feb. 13.

Street parking is available in front of the restaurant on First Street and on nearby Sears Street.

“Getting to share the space with the community has been well worth the wait, and we are ready to show it off while celebrating the night away,” Sorboro said.

For more information, join the Dayton email list at latenightslice.com/dayton. You can also follow along on Instagram or Facebook @latenightslicedayton for deals, VIP early access and more.

Mikey's Late Night Slice will celebrated its grand opening Jan. 30. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Outdoor activities don’t have to stop when the temperature drops
2
Where to go sledding in Dayton and the surrounding communities
3
Postponed due to weather: America250 ‘Born in the USA’ concert at...
4
My dad was funny. Will I still be, now that he’s gone?
5
Ohio’s nocturnal wildlife on display at Krohn Conservatory’s ‘Moonlight...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.