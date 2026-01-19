MLK Day events in Dayton: How to participate

Last year, more than 100 people participated in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in Dayton, braving single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chills.

Anthony Whitmore, one of the organizers of the march, said it is a demonstration of both King’s legacy and the ways that racial equality has not yet been achieved.

Whitmore said Dayton’s MLK events were some of the first honoring King’s legacy in the country and have been going on for decades.

Sinclair Community College will also host breakfast Monday from 9-10:30 a.m. with speaker and activist Kevin Powell planning to speak at 9:30 a.m.

The title of Powell’s talk is “What Would Dr. King Say Now?” and will discuss King’s ideas and how they apply to the modern era.

The event is free and open to the public. It is held in Building 12, 301 W. Fourth St., Dayton.

In the afternoon, a documentary “When We Free The World” will be screened for teenagers at Sinclair’s Building 12 in Smith Auditorium. Evangeline Lawson and Powell co-produced the documentary and will both be there to speak.

Sinclair says this film “dives into what it really means to be a Black man” while discussing topics such as gender identity, history, Black Lives Matter and mental health. This event is free and open to the public.