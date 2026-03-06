Moerlein Lager House in Cincinnati renamed Cincinnati Lager House

“This is not simply a name change,” said Greg Hardman. “This evolution allows us to celebrate not just one chapter of Cincinnati’s brewing history, but the entire story — from the early 1800s when Cincinnati became known as the Beer Capital of the World, to today’s vibrant craft brewing community.”

The Cincinnati Lager House has a new logo that was designed by Cincinnati artist Jim Effler.

“Effler is best known for creating the annual Bockfest posters and illustrations, which have become iconic pieces of Cincinnati beer history. His artwork can also be seen throughout the Lager House, where numerous Effler pieces celebrate the city’s brewing heritage and traditions,” states a news release.

Select beer names will also be changing, the release said. There will also be updated interior artwork that highlights Cincinnati’s brewing history.

The lager house remains under the same owner and management. The menu will have some new additions and the Mug Club membership is also staying.

There will be an enhanced loyalty program, according to the news release.

“At a time when breweries across the country are facing challenges, this is our way of celebrating the art and science of brewing that Cincinnati has loved for generations,” Hardman said. “We’re investing in the future while honoring the past — and we’re excited to welcome guests to experience the next chapter of this riverfront destination.”