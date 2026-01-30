Move over, groundhog: Hedgehog will test its shadow at Boonshoft Museum

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery is gearing up for Hedgehog Day, a nod to Groundhog Day, Monday, Feb. 2.

In the museum lobby at 10 a.m. sharp, Walnut the Hedgehog will make her annual prediction about whether we can expect an early spring or six more weeks of winter. The family-friendly fun also includes themed crafts, live animal encounters and conservation-focused activities. The event ends at 11 a.m.

Organizers in a press release also stated visitors can meet Walnut and other animal ambassadors, explore a native plant station hosted by Dayton Wild Ones and learn more about local conservation efforts.

General admission is $14-$16. All Boonshoft members as well as children 2 and younger are free. For more information, visit boonshoft.org.

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery is located at 2600 DeWeese Parkway, Dayton.

