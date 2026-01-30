Move over, groundhog: Hedgehog will test its shadow at Boonshoft Museum

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery is gearing up for Hedgehog Day, a nod to Groundhog Day, Monday, Feb. 2.

In the museum lobby at 10 a.m. sharp, Walnut the Hedgehog will make her annual prediction about whether we can expect an early spring or six more weeks of winter. The family-friendly fun also includes themed crafts, live animal encounters and conservation-focused activities. The event ends at 11 a.m.