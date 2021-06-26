MVHO celebrates 30 years of providing housing for vulnerable citizens

The MVHO PATH and Streetlink programs provide intensive homeless outreach services for individuals and families living on the streets or places not fit for human habitation. In April 2021, MVHO launched Project Clean, a collaborative program with Five Rivers Health Centers and ADAMHS. Here’s how it works: Two days a week, MVHO homeless outreach staff operate a mobile shower and laundry unit that can accommodate two people every 90 minutes. Robinson says outreach clients are thrilled with the hot showers and the opportunity to leave with clean clothes.

The MVHO Restoration Housing project is more than a year in the making. Over 50 units were identified for renovation, and the massive project of moving the residents to temporary housing was started in 2020. Final inspections on several units were recently completed, and residents are returning to updated homes with new finishes. “We want our tenants to be proud of the place they call home,” said Maintenance Director Willie Jones.

The focus of the MVHO 30th Anniversary Campaign is to help meet the everyday needs of their tenants with low-or-no income.

Here’s what they need:

Laundry detergent (liquid)

All-purpose cleaner

Mops

5-gallon buckets

Shampoo

Body wash

Deodorant

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Toilet paper

Underwear (men’s or women’s)

Donated items may be delivered to Miami Valley Housing Opportunities, 907 W. 5th St., #300, Dayton, OH 45402 between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information about MVHO, or if you want to contribute online, visit www.mvho.org or contact Rebecca DeLong, (937) 263-4449, ext. 415.

Trophies, anyone?

If your organization could make use of sports trophies, please let me know. A reader whose daughters played softball and basketball for years has accumulated a number of trophies that she’s hoping could be recycled for youth organizations.

Contact me at meredith.moss@coxinc.com

