National French Fry Day 2024 is over, but there are still deals at restaurants

Here’s a look at where to score some deals.

1) Arby’s: In honor of National French Fry Day, Arby’s rewards members can score $1 any size fries the remainder of August.

2) Burger King: Royal Perks members can get a free order of fries with any purchase of at least $1 every Friday through the rest of the year. July 12-14, members who order fries will also get double Crowns in rewards.

3) McDonald’s: Get a free medium order of fries with any purchase of at least $1 with the McDonald’s app. You can also score this deal every Friday through the rest of the year. On July 13, a free order of any size fries is available in the app.

4) Rally’s: Customers can get a free regular size Fully Loaded Fries with any purchase in the Checkers & Rally’s Rewards app July 12-14.

5) Taco Bell: Taco Bell is selling its Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass for $10 between July 9-15. The pass gives rewards members a daily order of regular Nacho Fries for 30 consecutive days.

