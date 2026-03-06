Nature program for children allows for overcoming fears, building confidence

“Along the way, they discover that anyone – no matter their age – can make a positive impact on the environment,” said Erin Rowekamp, MetroParks education specialist. “Ultimately, participants build confidence, develop leadership skills, and are inspired to share what they have learned with their friends and peers.”

The newly restructured program is now free for all young participants.

“We want to ensure every child can challenge themselves through nature and become a Conservation Kid, so all our programs are free,” Rowekamp said. “Being active in nature provides myriad benefits for youth, such as managing risks through play, healthy eye development and building courage and resiliency. Nature raises happy, smart and tough kids.”

The program also shifted from a model with predetermined program levels displayed at registration to one that encourages youth participants to set their own purposeful and meaningful goals with guidance from program staff.

“These individualized goals are designed to foster growth as youth participants challenge themselves, take conservation action, and serve as a leader among their peers,” Rowekamp said.

Example goals may include holding a crawdad, playing in the rain and getting wet, exploring nature in the dark, planting native plants, putting up a bird feeder, taking friends on a frog search, or leading friends in searching for animal tracks.

Enriching childhood

The Holbrook family of Germantown has been involved in the Conservation Kids program for more than a decade. Mom, Tamilee, was looking for activities to engage her high-energy kids.

“As a family, we have spent a significant amount of time together outside and the kids learned to handle spiders, worms, and crawdads without hesitation – though it took me a bit longer to reach that comfort level,” Holbrook said with a smile. “They have met many peers who share their love for nature, and this exposure has led to further family adventures like long hikes and kayaking trips. Most importantly, the kids have developed a genuine appreciation for nature that has grown into a deep interest in environmental issues like climate change and biodiversity.”

The Tempus family has also been involved since the program began in 2014. Already participants in MetroParks nature programs, Conservation Kids was a natural progression for the Kettering family.

“Participating in the Conservation Kids and Conservation Leaders programs strengthened our daughters’ connectedness to nature,” Nikki Tempus said. “They grew more curious and weren’t afraid to ask questions. They wanted to learn more, discover more, and connect more.”

Engaging teens

The fun doesn’t have to end when the kids become teens. Outdoor enthusiasts 10-17, can participate in Conservation Leaders programs which allow them to explore Dayton’s local ecology and gain an understanding of local environmental issues. These conservationists also volunteer, taking part in hands-on experiences with MetroParks conservation professionals and leading programs alongside naturalists.

“Our daughters, Norah and Caroline, began volunteering soon after completing the Conservation Kids program,” Tempus said. “They later joined Conservation Leaders in 2022. As teenagers, they remain keen observers, respectful explorers, and committed stewards.”

The impact of the program is noticeable.

“As a parent, I value the leadership skills the teens develop through Conservation Leaders,” Holbrook said. “I have watched their confidence grow as they take active roles in the programs, learning about communication and problem-solving when things don’t go as planned.”

Happier, healthier, smarter and stronger – children and teens benefit in a variety of ways from programs like Conservation Kids and Conservation Leaders. The benefits, however, extend beyond the participants.

“It’s important to help youth feel comfortable and excited about nature, so they are more likely to spend time in nature on their own,” Rowekamp said. “Over time, becoming advocates for nature through the realization that we are nature and whatever we do to nature, we do to ourselves.”

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Register to participate in a Conservation Kids program at metroparks.org/programs.

During the program, families will receive a Conservation Kids goal tracker to help track their progress.

After each experience, kids will earn a stamp in their goal trackers for participating.

Families are encouraged to set a goal with guidance from MetroParks program staff; one goal is set per program.

Children take ownership of achieving their goals and celebrate their progress by checking the “completed” box.

Once all goals are completed, participants officially become Conservation Kids and can choose an official hat or backpack.

UPCOMING OPPORTUNITIES

Woodland Adventure

What: Get out in the crisp, fresh air for an adventurous nature hike through a successional woodland, exploring the trees, plants, and wildlife.

When: 2-3:30 p.m. March 14

Where: Englewood MetroPark’s Patty Shelter

Become a Gardener

What: Learn what it takes to be a gardener and what all plants need to survive.

When: 2-4 p.m. March 21

Where: Cox Arboretum’s Mead Westvaco Theatre

Woodcock Exploration

What: Be a witness to the woodcock’s extravagant mating display of circles, spirals, and dives while enjoying the crisp night.

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. March 21

Where: Cox Arboretum’s parking lot

Signs of Spring

What: Satisfy your itch to get outside after a long winter and help look for signs of spring. Discuss seasonal changes and explore nature’s awakening.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. March 28

Where: Germantown MetroPark – Twin Valley Welcome Center

Observing Nature’s Changes

What: Join a national network of citizen scientists responsible for keeping track of the timing of plant growth, from leaving to fruiting. Venture out, collect data, then submit to Project Budburst.

When: 2-3:30 p.m. March 28

Where: Taylorsville MetroPark’s CCC Shelter

For more information, visit metroparks.org/conservation-kids.