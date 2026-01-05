New concert added to Fraze Pavilion’s 2026 season

Breaking: MISSING: Deputies looking for missing 16-year-old boy

The Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

The Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. FILE
Christian and country music singer Anne Wilson will perform July 31 at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion.

At just 23, Wilson has already crossed 2 billion streams and her third studio album, “Stars,” is notably shaped by her strengthened faith following the death of her brother, Jacob.

“Faith isn’t about never questioning,” Wilson said in a statement. “It’s about holding on in the middle of the storm.”

Christian and country music singer Anne Wilson will perform July 31 at Kettering's Fraze Pavilion. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“From the wide-eyed imagery of the title track to the raw prayer of ‘Carry Me’ and the redemption arc of ‘Dead in the Water,’ the album reflects both the hardship of loss and the joy of new perspective,” noted the description of “Stars” on the Fraze website.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert featuring special guest and Christian singer Leanna Crawford go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 9. Tickets are $55 for plaza and center orchestra reserved seats, $50 for side orchestra reserved seats and $40 for lawn and terrace general admission. Ticket prices increase $5 on the day of the show.

The 2026 Fraze season includes for King & Country (Aug. 5) and Get The Led Out (Aug. 12).

For tickets or more information, visit fraze.com.

