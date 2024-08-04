New semiconductor education programs launch at Sinclair

Semiconductor Fundamentals: A short-term certificate that will introduce students to the basics of working in micro-electronics manufacturing, including clean room procedures, basic mechanical and electrical skills, and quality control

Semiconductor Maintenance Technician: A one-year certificate that builds on the Fundamentals” certificate to develop Industrial Maintenance Technicians who have special training to support chip manufacturing

Both certificates leverage cutting-edge curriculum developed by the Ohio Semiconductor Network with support from industry leaders including Intel and the Ohio Association of Community Colleges. In addition, funding to support the purchase of specialized equipment in vacuum systems technology was provided by the Ohio Department of Higher Education’s Super RAPIDS (Regionally Aligned Priorities in Developing Skills) program.

In 2022, Intel announced plans to invest more than $20 billion in the construction of two leading-edge chip factories in Ohio creating an estimated 3,000 jobs.

“Sinclair is committed to ensuring our students acquire the vital skills they need to thrive in today’s job market,” said Karl Hess, Dean of Sinclair’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Division. “Aligned with Sinclair’s mission to find the need and endeavor to meet it, these new semiconductor certificates offer a direct path to rewarding careers and provide a robust foundation for further education.”

According to a study by the Semiconductor Industry Association, the semiconductor workforce will grow by nearly 115,000 jobs by 2030, from approximately 345,000 jobs today to approximately 460,000 jobs by the end of the decade, representing 33% growth.

In addition to the new semiconductor certificates, Sinclair has introduced multiple courses and programs to help meet the workforce needs of Intel and other supporting businesses in the fields of computer science, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, and more.

Last fall, Sinclair launched its fourth bachelor’s degree, Integrated Systems Technician (IST). In the IST bachelor’s degree program, students develop expertise in robotics, cybersecurity, and the industrial internet of things. Sinclair also has several associate degrees including Electronics Engineering Technology, Automation and Control Technology with Robotics, Industrial and Systems Engineering Technology, Mechanical Engineering Technology and Computer Information Systems/Secure System Administration.

More details

Sinclair is also offering Talent Ready Grants through the Ohio Department of Higher Education that cover tuition, books and fees for students to complete short-term certificate programs linked to jobs that are in high demand in the Dayton region. Currently, nearly 50 of Sinclair’s short-term certificates are covered by Talent Ready Grants. Learn more at Sinclair.edu/Talent-Ready.

Sinclair’s Fall Term begins Aug. 26. Registration for classes is now open. For more information, visit Sinclair’s Welcome Center (Building 10 – Dayton campus), call 937-512-3000 or email welcomecenter@sinclair.edu.