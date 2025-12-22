New Year’s Eve events across the Dayton region

When: 7-10:30 p.m. Dec. 30

Location: 329 E. Fifth St., Dayton

More info: Lily’s Dayton will host New Year’s Eve Eve Drag Bingo featuring special drinks, themed prizes and drag performances by Scarlett Moon and her team. Seating is general admission, so it is recommended groups arrive together. Tickets can be purchased online. This event is only for those age 18 and older.

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 31

Location: 1953 S. Alex Road, Dayton

More info: Capabilities, an indoor play gym designed to be inclusive and accessible for all guests, will host a New Year’s Eve Masquerade. During the festivities, guests can create masks and other crafts, try various snacks and take part in two balloon drops. Tickets are required for the event.

When: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 31

Location: 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

More info: RiverScape MetroPark will host a special event in celebration of New Year’s Eve at the park’s ice rink. Guests will be able to purchase food and drink from the RiverScape Café and shelter from the cold in the rink’s heated tent.

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 31

Location: 1110 W. Franklin St., Centerville

More info: Mudlick Tap House will offer a Boozy Brunch featuring bloody Mary’s and mimosas as well as a special dinner menu consisting of themed cocktails, oysters and other seafood, white chocolate mousse and more.

When: 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31

Location: 893 E. National Road, Vandalia

More info: Bunkers Sports Bar and Grill will send off 2025 with a party featuring musical bingo and a special menu of prime rib, sauerkraut, brats and chicken marsala.

When: 2-7 p.m. Dec. 31

Location: 922 Valley St., Dayton

More info: Due to time zone differences, the Czech Republic and Slovakia will begin the new year six hours before the Dayton area. The American Czechoslovakian Club will honor its namesake by hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration from 2-7 p.m. Dec. 31. The festivities will include alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, snacks, ballroom dancing and more. At 6 p.m., the club will count down to the new year alongside the two European nations. Reservations are required.

When: 4-10 p.m. Dec. 31

Location: 453 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

More info: The Melting Pot will host a four-course experience in celebration of New Year’s Eve. In addition to the restaurant’s signature fondue, guest will be able to choose from a variety of salads, entrees and desserts. Reservations for the event are required. Tickets are limited.

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 31

Location: 336 E. Fifth St., Dayton

More info: The Oregon Express in Dayton will host this event inspired by the novel “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” A buffet will be offered during the night as well as a champagne toast at midnight. Music will be provided by multiple DJs.

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 31

Location: 108 W. Main St., Troy

More info: This New Year’s Eve celebration features performances from Chad Cremeans and Jimmy Allen, The Gage Thomas Band, Giana Allen and the Honky-Tonk Specials and more.

When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31

Location: 4548 Presidential Way, Kettering

More info: The Presidential Banquet Center will host a New Year’s Eve event for those age 21 or older. There will be three DJs spread across multiple rooms, party favors for guests, unlimited drinks, dancing and more. The event will also feature a ball drop at midnight.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 6:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dec. 31

Location: 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton

More info: Dublin Pub ‘s celebration will feature live performances from Jameson’s Folly, a band known for its mix of Celtic and bluegrass music.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31

Location: 124 Madison St., Dayton

More info: The Foundry will honor the start of 2026 by taking guests back one century. There will be alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks, appetizers, salads, desserts and more throughout the night. There will also be a live DJ and dancing as well as a countdown at midnight featuring sparkling wine.

When: 7:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. Dec. 31

Location: 1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

More info: The Marriott at the University of Dayton will ring in 2026 with a night filled with nostalgia. Guests are encouraged to wear an outfit inspired by decades such as the ‘20s, ‘70s and ‘90s. Various drinks, appetizers and desserts will be provided. Live music will be performed by a dueling piano band taking requests from attendees. At midnight, guests will count down to the new year with a champagne toast. Tickets for this event are limited.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

When: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31

Location: 4464 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek

More info: On Par Entertainment will host a money-free Casino Night. Guests are encouraged to dress in their fanciest outfits as they play a variety of table games with fake chips. The event will also featuring dancing, music and several prizes. At midnight, there will be a celebratory champagne toast.

When: 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Dec. 31

Location: 905 E. Third St., Dayton

More info: At Dayton Silent Disco’s New Year’s Eve celebration, guests can listen to three different music stations using the provided headphones, each with its own DJ. The event will be hosted by Zac Pitts and is only for those age 21 or older.

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31

Location: 4660 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

More info: Kingspoint Pub has teamed up with the Summer Highway Band for New Year’s Eve. The celebration will also feature a special appearance from Trapper Keepers’ David Scott.

When: 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31

Location: 20 N. Jefferson St., Dayton

More info: Hosted by Gertrude Cherry and Jaymee Sexton, New Year’s Eve at MJ’s on Jefferson will particularly feature a variety of drag performances. There will be several prizes as well, including cash. At midnight, there will be a champagne toast. This event is only for those age 21 and older.

