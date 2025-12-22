New Year’s Eve events across the Dayton region

Dayton is ready to ring in 2026 on a high note.
Across the city and beyond, there are many events commemorating New Year’s Eve from family-friendly celebrations to adults-only parties. The following is a guide to some of those.
🥂New Year’s Eve Eve Drag Bingo
When: 7-10:30 p.m. Dec. 30
Location: 329 E. Fifth St., Dayton
More info: Lily’s Dayton will host New Year’s Eve Eve Drag Bingo featuring special drinks, themed prizes and drag performances by Scarlett Moon and her team. Seating is general admission, so it is recommended groups arrive together. Tickets can be purchased online. This event is only for those age 18 and older.
🥂Capabilities New Year’s Eve Masquerade
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 31
Location: 1953 S. Alex Road, Dayton
More info: Capabilities, an indoor play gym designed to be inclusive and accessible for all guests, will host a New Year’s Eve Masquerade. During the festivities, guests can create masks and other crafts, try various snacks and take part in two balloon drops. Tickets are required for the event.
🥂New Year’s Eve Skate
When: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 31
Location: 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
More info: RiverScape MetroPark will host a special event in celebration of New Year’s Eve at the park’s ice rink. Guests will be able to purchase food and drink from the RiverScape Café and shelter from the cold in the rink’s heated tent.
🥂Mudlick Tap House Boozy Brunch
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 31
Location: 1110 W. Franklin St., Centerville
More info: Mudlick Tap House will offer a Boozy Brunch featuring bloody Mary’s and mimosas as well as a special dinner menu consisting of themed cocktails, oysters and other seafood, white chocolate mousse and more.
🥂Bunkers Sports Bar and Grill New Years Party
When: 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31
Location: 893 E. National Road, Vandalia
More info: Bunkers Sports Bar and Grill will send off 2025 with a party featuring musical bingo and a special menu of prime rib, sauerkraut, brats and chicken marsala.
🥂American Czechoslovakian Club New Year’s Eve Celebration
When: 2-7 p.m. Dec. 31
Location: 922 Valley St., Dayton
More info: Due to time zone differences, the Czech Republic and Slovakia will begin the new year six hours before the Dayton area. The American Czechoslovakian Club will honor its namesake by hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration from 2-7 p.m. Dec. 31. The festivities will include alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, snacks, ballroom dancing and more. At 6 p.m., the club will count down to the new year alongside the two European nations. Reservations are required.
🥂Happy ‘Due Year
When: 4-10 p.m. Dec. 31
Location: 453 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
More info: The Melting Pot will host a four-course experience in celebration of New Year’s Eve. In addition to the restaurant’s signature fondue, guest will be able to choose from a variety of salads, entrees and desserts. Reservations for the event are required. Tickets are limited.
🥂Down the Rabbit Hole New Year’s Eve
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 31
Location: 336 E. Fifth St., Dayton
More info: The Oregon Express in Dayton will host this event inspired by the novel “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” A buffet will be offered during the night as well as a champagne toast at midnight. Music will be provided by multiple DJs.
🥂Leaf and Vine New Year’s Eve Bash
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 31
Location: 108 W. Main St., Troy
More info: This New Year’s Eve celebration features performances from Chad Cremeans and Jimmy Allen, The Gage Thomas Band, Giana Allen and the Honky-Tonk Specials and more.
🥂New Year’s Eve Bash at The Presidential
When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31
Location: 4548 Presidential Way, Kettering
More info: The Presidential Banquet Center will host a New Year’s Eve event for those age 21 or older. There will be three DJs spread across multiple rooms, party favors for guests, unlimited drinks, dancing and more. The event will also feature a ball drop at midnight.
🥂Dublin Pub New Year’s Eve
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
When: 6:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dec. 31
Location: 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton
More info: Dublin Pub ‘s celebration will feature live performances from Jameson’s Folly, a band known for its mix of Celtic and bluegrass music.
🥂Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve at The Foundry
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
When: 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31
Location: 124 Madison St., Dayton
More info: The Foundry will honor the start of 2026 by taking guests back one century. There will be alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks, appetizers, salads, desserts and more throughout the night. There will also be a live DJ and dancing as well as a countdown at midnight featuring sparkling wine.
🥂Turn Back Time New Year’s Eve event
When: 7:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. Dec. 31
Location: 1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
More info: The Marriott at the University of Dayton will ring in 2026 with a night filled with nostalgia. Guests are encouraged to wear an outfit inspired by decades such as the ‘20s, ‘70s and ‘90s. Various drinks, appetizers and desserts will be provided. Live music will be performed by a dueling piano band taking requests from attendees. At midnight, guests will count down to the new year with a champagne toast. Tickets for this event are limited.
🥂On Par Casino Night
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
When: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31
Location: 4464 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek
More info: On Par Entertainment will host a money-free Casino Night. Guests are encouraged to dress in their fanciest outfits as they play a variety of table games with fake chips. The event will also featuring dancing, music and several prizes. At midnight, there will be a celebratory champagne toast.
🥂New Year’s Eve Silent Disco and Ball Drop
When: 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Dec. 31
Location: 905 E. Third St., Dayton
More info: At Dayton Silent Disco’s New Year’s Eve celebration, guests can listen to three different music stations using the provided headphones, each with its own DJ. The event will be hosted by Zac Pitts and is only for those age 21 or older.
🥂New Year’s Eve featuring Summer Highway
When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31
Location: 4660 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
More info: Kingspoint Pub has teamed up with the Summer Highway Band for New Year’s Eve. The celebration will also feature a special appearance from Trapper Keepers’ David Scott.
🥂New Year’s Eve at MJ’s on Jefferson
When: 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31
Location: 20 N. Jefferson St., Dayton
More info: Hosted by Gertrude Cherry and Jaymee Sexton, New Year’s Eve at MJ’s on Jefferson will particularly feature a variety of drag performances. There will be several prizes as well, including cash. At midnight, there will be a champagne toast. This event is only for those age 21 and older.
HOW TO SEND INFO
Don’t see your event on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com and ddnnews@coxinc.com for inclusion.
