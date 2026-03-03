ICYMI: Battle of the Bartenders, Jay’s Seafood review, Tony & Pete’s growth and more food news🥪

Four years after opening in Dayton’s Fire Blocks District, Tony & Pete’s is preparing for its next phase. The sandwich shop has taken over the neighboring building at 133 E. Third St.

Food Writer Anne Kane reports the Dayton sandwich shop is investing in infrastructure: a centralized prep kitchen and headquarters designed to support long-term growth. The new space will allow the business to shift production out of its main storefront, expand its house-made offerings, and improve overall efficiency.

10 years of Namesake Coffee

A biscuit at Salt Block, a slice of pie from Partial to Pie Bakery, or a pastry from Val’s share one thing in common: Namesake Coffee. Michael and Jessica Beans founded Namesake with the goal of providing high-quality beans, roasted fresh and delivered quickly to the Dayton market.

Namesake does not operate a storefront, but its coffee beans are available at several locations throughout the Dayton community. The business’ 10-year anniversary is this month.

2026 Battle of the Bartenders: Here’s who won

Lifestyles Writer Brandon Berry reports the 11th annual Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders last week played out like a quiet prizefight as competitors went shaker-to-shaker for the 2026 title belt and bragging rights as Dayton’s best. Presented by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association, the event gave local bartenders a stage to showcase signature cocktails.

Participating restaurants this year included Amber Rose, The Florentine, Mr. Boro’s Tavern, The Melting Pot, Dublin Pub, Manna Uptown, Rip Rap Roadhouse, Treasure Island Supper Club, Smith’s Boathouse and newcomer competitor Meridien Uptown.

For the judges, Wheat Penny Oven & Bar took Best Pairing with its chicken shawarma and Ready Freddie cocktail. Manna Uptown was runner-up.

This year’s Best Cocktail winner was El Meson, keeping the fusion restaurant in the yearly rankings. Its bloody mary drew steady praise throughout the event.

In the People’s Choice, Amber Rose won the people’s hearts with the Rose Spritz and antipasto skewers. Wheat Penny was runner-up.

Review: Jay’s Seafood Restaurant gets 5 stars

Fine Wine & Dine food reviewer Ray Marcano shares what he says was a fantastic experience at Jay’s Seafood Restaurant in the Oregon District:

I’ve been going to Jay’s for years, and this was the best meal I’ve had there, which is saying something. Owner Amy Haverstick, head chef National Young and Brian DeMarke of Cutting Edge Selections, who paired the wines with the meals, achieved the equivalent of passing for 500 yards in an NFL game. The meal was well worth the $100 (plus tax and tip) per person.

