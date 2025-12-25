Make a Difference: Dayton nonprofit that works with people with disabilities accepts donated items

Those with developmental and acquired disabilities in the Miami Valley have a great champion in the non-profit organization known as United Rehabilitation Services.
Serving more than 1,100 children and adults in 2024, URS provides comprehensive programs that give hope to many local families who rely on their services to maintain employment or attend school.
For parents such as those of a child named Navie, URS has become a vital source of support. She is 3-years old, was born with Down syndrome and is nonverbal.
Navie began her journey at URS in 2024 in the toddler classroom, where she receives physical, occupational and speech therapy, all under one roof. When she started, sitting independently and moving on her own were major challenges. With the support of her family and URS, Navie can now walk more than 350 feet independently.
“Navie’s progress reminds us why early intervention and consistent support matter so deeply,” said Dennis Grant, CEO of URS. “When families have access to therapy, education, and nursing care in one place, children can achieve milestones that once felt out of reach. Navie’s journey reflects the heart of our mission and the impact this community makes possible.”
URS holds a gold rating in Ohio’s Step Up To Quality system and is the only early childhood education and school-age programs provider in Ohio with on-site nursing services and as well as therapies. Grant said this makes it possible to meet the needs of children while giving parents peace of mind. It also keeps them from missing work for multiple appointments.
Here is a list of items URS takes as donations:
Therapeutic, development
- Scooter boards and balance stepping stones
- Sensory chairs and foot cushions
- Foam balance beams
- EazyHold grip devices for hand therapy
Educational tools
- Science and math activity materials
- Board games and card games
- Wooden puzzles with large pieces and knobs
- Educational sticker books and activity sets
Sensory and play items
- Musical toys and instruments
- Stacking and building toys
- Ball towers and marble runs
- Sensory reflective balls
Books
- Interactive and sensory books
- Diverse children’s literature
- Educational picture books
Items can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at at URS,4710 Old Troy Pike, Dayton. Call ahead to let them know you are coming. Contact Sarah Gradel at sgradel@ursdayton.org or 937-853-5430.
The full wish list can be found on Amazon at https://tinyurl.com/3f73fy48. For more information about the organization, visit ursdayton.org.
Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact her at meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.
