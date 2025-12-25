Make a Difference: Dayton nonprofit that works with people with disabilities accepts donated items

For parents such as those of a child named Navie, URS has become a vital source of support. She is 3-years old, was born with Down syndrome and is nonverbal.

Navie began her journey at URS in 2024 in the toddler classroom, where she receives physical, occupational and speech therapy, all under one roof. When she started, sitting independently and moving on her own were major challenges. With the support of her family and URS, Navie can now walk more than 350 feet independently.

“Navie’s progress reminds us why early intervention and consistent support matter so deeply,” said Dennis Grant, CEO of URS. “When families have access to therapy, education, and nursing care in one place, children can achieve milestones that once felt out of reach. Navie’s journey reflects the heart of our mission and the impact this community makes possible.”

URS holds a gold rating in Ohio’s Step Up To Quality system and is the only early childhood education and school-age programs provider in Ohio with on-site nursing services and as well as therapies. Grant said this makes it possible to meet the needs of children while giving parents peace of mind. It also keeps them from missing work for multiple appointments.

Here is a list of items URS takes as donations:

Therapeutic, development

Scooter boards and balance stepping stones

Sensory chairs and foot cushions

Foam balance beams

EazyHold grip devices for hand therapy

Educational tools

Science and math activity materials

Board games and card games

Wooden puzzles with large pieces and knobs

Educational sticker books and activity sets

Sensory and play items

Musical toys and instruments

Stacking and building toys

Ball towers and marble runs

Sensory reflective balls

Books

Interactive and sensory books

Diverse children’s literature

Educational picture books

Items can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at at URS,4710 Old Troy Pike, Dayton. Call ahead to let them know you are coming. Contact Sarah Gradel at sgradel@ursdayton.org or 937-853-5430.

The full wish list can be found on Amazon at https://tinyurl.com/3f73fy48. For more information about the organization, visit ursdayton.org.

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact her at meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.