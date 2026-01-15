Dayton nonprofit wants to ensure people with developmental disabilities have access to meaningful lives

Its mission, according to CEO Trent Grooms, is to ensure people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have access to safe, healthy and meaningful lives within their communities. Today, Choices provides homes and services for approximately 220 people in Montgomery, Greene, Clark, Preble, Warren and Madison counties.

Choices offers a full continuum of residential services, including group home living, semi-independent apartment living, and also supports individuals who reside in their own homes. The organization also provides an innovative Adult Day Services program in partnership with area YMCAs, non-medical transportation, respite services and Shared Living. The newest program is Remote Supports, an opportunity for individuals to access remote staff to promote independence.

Choices hosts a variety of events throughout the year that bring individuals, families and supporters together. These include the Mother’s and Father’s Day Luncheon, Halloween Party and the Holiday Happening celebration.

In addition to the annual Bowl-A-Thon and Dining with the Stars, longstanding activities include Art & Soul, a 22-county juried art exhibit for artists with developmental disabilities presented in partnership with Toward Independence and Resident Home Association.

Bunny Bucks and Boo Bucks are a 50/50 raffle fundraiser to support clients wish list items. Bunny Bucks is held in the spring and Boo Bucks in the fall.

The need:

A specialized wheelchair not covered by Medicaid

New bed (mattress and bed frame)

Memorial headstone

Snow removal

Clothing (shoes, coat, etc.)

Tickets to concerts/WWE/La Comedia

Home repairs

Furniture

Craft items

iPad tablet

Financial donations are needed to help with rent deposits and help with vacations

Want to volunteer?

Choices accepts volunteers for whatever amount of time they are available. Maintenance jobs might include assisting with painting group homes when the weather gets nicer or raking leaves. In the DayHab Program, you might be helping clients with activities. The organization would especially appreciate having student volunteers with practicums.

To inquire about volunteering, call 937-898-2220 and ask for the HR Department.

For more information go to cicloh.com.

Meredith Moss writes about local nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, email meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.

HOW TO HELP

Donations may be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Choices In Community Living, 1651 Needmore Road, Dayton. Monetary gifts may also be made securely online at www.cicloh.com or mailed to 1651 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH 45414. All donations are tax-deductible.