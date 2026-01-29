Oasis House helps survivors of human trafficking

They took a courageous step — entering the clubs not to judge, but to offer kindness, support and friendship.

“At first, many of the women felt they weren’t worthy of friendship from church ladies,” said Dona Pierce, current Executive Director of Oasis House. “It took time to build trust, but meaningful relationships did emerge. As the need for resources grew, those relationships ultimately led to the formation of Oasis House as a nonprofit organization.”

Pierce said that Oasis House was among the first organizations in the region to help the community understand the realities of human trafficking.

“This was not about women making bad choices,” she said. “More often than not, they were coerced, manipulated, drugged, or physically forced. In the early days, the woman was frequently blamed, while the exploiter’s behavior was overlooked.”

Today, community awareness has grown significantly. Oasis House continues to lead education and advocacy efforts, including the recent Southwest Ohio Human Trafficking Conference held in partnership with the University of Dayton. The full-day event brought together survivors, service providers, community leaders, and national experts to strengthen the region’s response to trafficking.

The conference featured keynote speaker Dr. Celia Williamson, along with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Chief Jeremy Roy, who shared insights from the front lines.

In addition to education and advocacy, Oasis House provides direct services, including safe housing and restoration programming for survivors. Volunteers remain central to the mission.

“Volunteers have been part of Oasis House from the very beginning,” Pierce said. “They help facilitate educational and spiritual classes, mentor women in our safe house, assist with presentations, maintain the home, and support fundraising events. We truly could not do this work without them.”

Pierce said the Make a Difference columns have resulted in a lot of positive attention including calls, donations and speaking engagements.

The need

Gift cards (Kroger, Walmart, Uber, fuel)

Toilet paper and paper towels

Non-bleach cleaning supplies

Laundry detergent

Plastic storage bags, foil, plastic wrap

Shampoo and conditioner (especially for damaged hair)

Feminine products

Trash bags (small and large)

New bath, hand, and wash towels

Dish soap

New bras, underwear, or socks (all sizes)

Journals and devotionals

Copy paper

Donations may be dropped off in the basket outside the Oasis House office, located at the Job Center, 1133 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Suite 384, Dayton, OH 45417 (enter near Clothes That Work).

You can also visit the Donate tab on the website for the Amazon Wish List or contribute directly.

Other ways to help

If you’d like to become an Oasis House volunteer, call the office at 937-898-7811 or visit www.oasisforwomen.org

Email: dpierce@oasisforwomen.org

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs and volunteer opportunties. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.