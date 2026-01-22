On hold for more than an hour: Local man gets help with food stamp benefits after disconnected call

His eligibility for SNAP benefits was through a job center. He told the ombudsman he received a letter that he misunderstood and missed a phone interview to apply for the benefits.

The man and his social worker at the health care facility called the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services together and they were on hold for more than an hour. Once someone answered, the social worker stated he needed an interpreter, and there was silence on the other end and the call abruptly ended.

They attempted to call again, but after a half hour of being on hold, they ended the call due to needing to go back to work. The client asked the ombudsman office to investigate.

The ombudsman contacted the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services and was informed the client spoke with a caseworker and his benefits were approved. The office called the social worker to let her know, and she expressed gratitude for helping her client get his SNAP benefits processed.

Do you need assistance with something similar? Contact the Dayton Ombudsman at (937) 223-4613 or email ombudsman@dayton-ombudsman.org.

This ombudsman column is a production of the Joint Office of Citizens’ Complaints. It summarizes selected problems of citizens in the Dayton area. An ombudsman is an official appointed to investigate a person’s complaints on government, nonprofits and businesses to ensure fairness.