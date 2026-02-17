Pączki: What it is and where to get it in Dayton on Fat Tuesday

Originally observed the day after Ash Wednesday, Tłusty Czwartek, or Fat Thursday, is a holiday often celebrated by eating Pączki. As Polish communities began immigrating to the U.S. throughout the early 20th century, particularly in Midwestern cities such as Chicago and Detroit, Tłusty Czwartek was thought to have been rolled into the general Fat Tuesday celebrations.

This would lead to many of those with Polish Heritage calling Fat Tuesday Pączki Day.

Nowadays, Pączkis have become a popular Fat Tuesday treat, and here’s where you can find them in the Dayton area:

💚Ashley’s Pastry Shop

Hours: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday

Location: 21 Park Ave., Dayton

Details: Ashely’s Pastry Shop will offer Pączkis to celebrate Fat Tuesday. The available flavors are custard, chocolate, raspberry, blueberry, lemon, Oreo and peanut butter.

💜Dorothy Lane Market

Hours: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily for Oakwood location and 6 a.m.-9 p.m. daily for other locations

Location: Multiple in region

Details: All Dorothy Lane Market locations will have Pączkis during Fat Tuesday. The available flavors are custard, lemon and raspberry.

💛Central Pastry Shop

Hours: 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Closed Sunday

Location: 1518 Central Ave., Middletown

Details: The Central Pastry Shop in Middletown will be offering over 10 different flavors of Pączkis on Fat Tuesday.

💚Meijer

Hours: 6 a.m.-midnight daily

Location: Multiple in region

Details: Pączkis can be purchased at Meijer in packs of four. The available flavors are blueberry, lemon, raspberry and Bavarian cream.

💚Kroger

Hours: Hours vary

Location: Multiple in region

Details: Kroger locations in the Dayton area carry Pączkis created by Clyde’s Donuts. The available flavors are strawberry, cream cheese, apple, lemon, raspberry and Bavarian cream. Additionally, several flavors can be purchased powdered, glazed or chocolate iced.