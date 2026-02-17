Pączki: What it is and where to get it in Dayton on Fat Tuesday

Paczkis from Dorothy Lane Market. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Paczkis from Dorothy Lane Market. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
MARDIS GRAS
By
16 minutes ago
X

Across the world this week, folks are honoring the start of Lent in the Christian faith. Today, Fat Tuesday, is the final day before those who recognize Lent begin making sacrifices, and some of what they give up may include food.

Fat Tuesday is the columniation of Mardis Gras. And there is a Polish tradition has become a staple of the holiday — eating the donut-like dessert Pączki (pronounced “Pan Shki”).

ExploreSee also: Fat Tuesday is this week: Mardi Gras events in the region

Originally observed the day after Ash Wednesday, Tłusty Czwartek, or Fat Thursday, is a holiday often celebrated by eating Pączki. As Polish communities began immigrating to the U.S. throughout the early 20th century, particularly in Midwestern cities such as Chicago and Detroit, Tłusty Czwartek was thought to have been rolled into the general Fat Tuesday celebrations.

This would lead to many of those with Polish Heritage calling Fat Tuesday Pączki Day.

Nowadays, Pączkis have become a popular Fat Tuesday treat, and here’s where you can find them in the Dayton area:

💚Ashley’s Pastry Shop

Hours: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday

Location: 21 Park Ave., Dayton

Details: Ashely’s Pastry Shop will offer Pączkis to celebrate Fat Tuesday. The available flavors are custard, chocolate, raspberry, blueberry, lemon, Oreo and peanut butter.

💜Dorothy Lane Market

Dorothy Lane Market opened a new store Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 on Mason Montgomery Road in Mason. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

Hours: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily for Oakwood location and 6 a.m.-9 p.m. daily for other locations

Location: Multiple in region

Details: All Dorothy Lane Market locations will have Pączkis during Fat Tuesday. The available flavors are custard, lemon and raspberry.

💛Central Pastry Shop

Hours: 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Closed Sunday

Location: 1518 Central Ave., Middletown

Details: The Central Pastry Shop in Middletown will be offering over 10 different flavors of Pączkis on Fat Tuesday.

💚Meijer

Hours: 6 a.m.-midnight daily

Location: Multiple in region

Details: Pączkis can be purchased at Meijer in packs of four. The available flavors are blueberry, lemon, raspberry and Bavarian cream.

💚Kroger

Hours: Hours vary

Location: Multiple in region

Details: Kroger locations in the Dayton area carry Pączkis created by Clyde’s Donuts. The available flavors are strawberry, cream cheese, apple, lemon, raspberry and Bavarian cream. Additionally, several flavors can be purchased powdered, glazed or chocolate iced.

In Other News
1
Fencing competition this weekend at Liberty Center open to public...
2
With seasonal affective disorder, daily physical activity is important...
3
After 36 years, the Day of Caring Pancake Brunch is ending due to lack...
4
It’s Fat Tuesday: Mardi Gras events in the region
5
Read between the wines at Swoon, Dayton’s first romantic book store and...

About the Author

Born and raised in the Dayton area, Alex Cutler has always had a deep passion for the city and its history.  In 2022, he received his degrees in Multimedia Journalism and Communications from Sinclair Community College.