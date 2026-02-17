Pączki: What it is and where to get it in Dayton on Fat Tuesday

Across the world this week, folks are honoring the start of Lent in the Christian faith. Today, Fat Tuesday, is the final day before those who recognize Lent begin making sacrifices, and some of what they give up may include food.
Fat Tuesday is the columniation of Mardis Gras. And there is a Polish tradition has become a staple of the holiday — eating the donut-like dessert Pączki (pronounced “Pan Shki”).
Originally observed the day after Ash Wednesday, Tłusty Czwartek, or Fat Thursday, is a holiday often celebrated by eating Pączki. As Polish communities began immigrating to the U.S. throughout the early 20th century, particularly in Midwestern cities such as Chicago and Detroit, Tłusty Czwartek was thought to have been rolled into the general Fat Tuesday celebrations.
This would lead to many of those with Polish Heritage calling Fat Tuesday Pączki Day.
Nowadays, Pączkis have become a popular Fat Tuesday treat, and here’s where you can find them in the Dayton area:
Hours: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday
Location: 21 Park Ave., Dayton
Details: Ashely’s Pastry Shop will offer Pączkis to celebrate Fat Tuesday. The available flavors are custard, chocolate, raspberry, blueberry, lemon, Oreo and peanut butter.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
Hours: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily for Oakwood location and 6 a.m.-9 p.m. daily for other locations
Location: Multiple in region
Details: All Dorothy Lane Market locations will have Pączkis during Fat Tuesday. The available flavors are custard, lemon and raspberry.
Hours: 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Closed Sunday
Location: 1518 Central Ave., Middletown
Details: The Central Pastry Shop in Middletown will be offering over 10 different flavors of Pączkis on Fat Tuesday.
Hours: 6 a.m.-midnight daily
Location: Multiple in region
Details: Pączkis can be purchased at Meijer in packs of four. The available flavors are blueberry, lemon, raspberry and Bavarian cream.
Hours: Hours vary
Location: Multiple in region
Details: Kroger locations in the Dayton area carry Pączkis created by Clyde’s Donuts. The available flavors are strawberry, cream cheese, apple, lemon, raspberry and Bavarian cream. Additionally, several flavors can be purchased powdered, glazed or chocolate iced.
About the Author