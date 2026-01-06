Patriotic tunes help kick off series of local America250 events: ‘Born in the USA’ is this month in Hamilton

More America250 events are coming, said Kathryn Rawlinson, vice president of marketing and communications at Travel Butler County.

“As the Fourth of July approaches, expect big celebrations filled with fireworks, parades, live music, and more. Events and festivities are planned for the entirety of the year, and more information will be announced in early 2026,” Rawlinson said.

Just Strange Brothers are part of the Fitton Showstoppers series with this concert. Tickets are $41 for Fitton Center members and $51 for non-members and may be purchased at fittoncenter.org.

“America250 celebrations and commemorations will bring Butler County’s rich history and heritage to life as part of this milestone anniversary. Residents and visitors alike will be able to experience the stories that shaped the region through events, performances, exhibits, and special programming throughout the county. America 250 will be a chance to connect with the past in new and unique ways,” Rawlinson said.

Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, said they wanted to be first.

“We wanted to kick off the year and start the celebrations early for the 250th anniversary of the United States with American music on stage, and we are excited to do that with our good friends, Just Strange Brothers.”

He said the group will perform a variety of genres of music from rock and pop to jazz, country, Americana, Motown and folk.

“This is a concert that could go for hours and days, but we promise, it will be under 2 hours. So, it will be a curated selection of some of the great songs that represent American culture, poetry, art and music,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

“They are bringing in brand new arrangements for us, and they have spent a lot of time curating the set list. You’ll hear 20-25 songs throughout the night, and they’ve spent the last year trying to put the right set list together for this show. It’s a broad spectrum of American music, and all the classic hits you’ve come to know and love,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

“This is a great opportunity to wave the flag. Wear your red, white and blue with pride, and let’s come together as a community to enjoy this a fantastic night of live music,” he said.