Piqua family’s holiday wonderland draws thousands of lights — and viral attention online

“This all started about 22 years ago, when my son was 10 years old,” said Richard. “He’s like, ‘dad, can we put stuff in the front yard?’ And this is what happened after 22 years.”

Credit: Alex Cutler Credit: Alex Cutler

The pair began this tradition by creating their own wireframe displays out of rebar and holiday lights. As time went on, they started to focus on purchasing blow molds, or hollow plastic figures, which light up.

While they don’t have an exact number, the Smiths estimate they have more than a thousand of these figures.

“We have specific groups for different sets of things,” said Alex Smith. “We try to space everything so it’s pretty viewable instead of just looking like a hodgepodge.”

While the Smiths have many modern figures of characters such as Mickey Mouse, The Grinch and Bluey, there is also an extensive collection of vintage blow molds. A number of these older pieces are favorites of the family, particularly the large tree ornaments as well as a set of 180 chorus singers.

Credit: Alex Cutler Credit: Alex Cutler

To collect these vintage figures, the father-son pair travels across the country to states such as Wisconsin, New York and North Carolina. The Smiths are also adding to the display each season, and Alex said there are as many as 200 new figures this year.

Work on the display begins well before the holiday season, as the two start organizing months in advance.

“We started two weeks before Halloween this year,” said Richard Smith. “Basically every night, pretty much. Just a few hours a night to begin with, and then when we go to start setting [the display] out, it takes a couple weeks.”

Credit: Alex Cutler Credit: Alex Cutler

There is no charge to see the display. This has led to the house becoming a popular holiday spot in the area.

Some comments on social media liken the display to the Griswold house from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” This comparison is one the Smiths don’t shy away from.

“I love it, everybody loves that show,” said Richard Smith. “So you know, that’s perfectly fine.”

Throughout the years, Piqua’s love for the display has become one of the main factors in keeping the tradition going.

Credit: Alex Cutler Credit: Alex Cutler

“We really do it for the community, and you know, all the kids like it,” said Alex Smith. “It really just is a community event anymore, because it is so much work and it takes a lot of time obviously.”

“When I’m back in the garage, I just hear the kids out here just cackling,” said Richard Smith. “They just go crazy.”

The Smiths said their decorations will at least stay up through the new year, but “after that, there’s no guarantee.” They get stored in a carriage house the family owns.

Credit: Alex Cutler Credit: Alex Cutler

HOW TO GO

The Smiths’ home can be found at 1244 Broadway in Piqua. Those looking to support the family’s endeavor can make a Venmo donation to @Piqua_Ohio_ChristmasHouse.