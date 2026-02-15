Pit bull finds home with empty nesters

Ronelle, a Huber Heights resident, was reminded of the importance of teaching wisdom to children when her twin daughters left for college in May 2024. Overnight, she and husband Kevin became empty nesters.

“The house was suddenly quiet in a way that felt heavy,” Ronelle said, “I missed the noise, the purpose, and the constant presence of caring for someone. At around that same time, I kept seeing post after post about stray dogs on social media. It stayed with me. I knew I wanted to adopt and give a dog a safe and loving home. Montgomery County Animal Resource Shelter felt like the right place to start. The adoption fees were reasonable, and everything included showed a real commitment to giving a dog a great start.

“My husband wasn’t fully on board at first, but he agreed to support me if I chose the dog. I walked into the shelter with a clear plan: under 30 pounds, under 5 years old, mellow, and definitely not a pit bull. I met two dogs I thought were ‘the one,’ but each was adopted before I could decide.”

Not wanting to be disappointed again, Ronelle was ready to stop the adoption process when a shelter volunteer asked if she would be willing to meet one more dog — one the worker felt might be a good fit.

“I was hesitant at first when she mentioned the breed,” Ronelle explained, “but my daughter, Arielle, the oldest twin, who happened to be with me on that visit, encouraged me to give it a try.”

Arielle reminded her mom how she always told her daughters to “keep an open mind” and “give it a shot.”

How could Ronelle say no? Her daughter was standing right in front of her espousing the wisdom she had impressed on her kids.

That’s when she met Gwen, now Zora, a 49‑pound black pit bull, “everything I thought I didn’t want.”

“But she was gentle, calm and full of quiet love. Within minutes, I realized she wasn’t just a good fit — she was exactly what we needed.”

Zora had walked into the room and placed her paws in Ronelle’s hands and her head in her lap. Ronelle described the dog as the “sweetest thing, mellow, relaxed and laid back.” This time Ronelle brought the dog home and put her “on hold” so no one could adopt her before she had a chance to decide.

At home, Ronelle did quick research on pit bulls and the first thing she learned was the dogs were known to be good with families.

Zora quickly won everyone over. She even followed the family’s 13‑year old Yorkie, Kruse, around the house, recognizing he was the leader of the group.

When I asked Ronelle to describe Zora, she didn’t hesitate, and I was quickly able to form a mental picture of the dog:

“Zora is a beautiful black pit bull, about 2 years old at the time of adoption. She has a calm, gentle personality and is incredibly affectionate. Yes, I renamed her Zora. ZoZo is her nickname. It felt important to give her a fresh start and a name that reflected her quiet strength.”

My follow‑up question was fairly standard: “What types of activities do the two of you do together?”

After thinking for just a moment, Ronelle said, “Zora and I take daily walks, which quickly became part of our routine. We worked on basic training and manners, and she enjoys learning new commands and simple tricks. We work with a trainer monthly. Our time together is less about perfection and more about consistency, trust and companionship.”

I asked if it took some time for Zora to trust her.

“Yes,” Ronelle replied, “but her trust grew steadily. At first, she was cautious and observant. With time, routine and kindness, she opened up. Watching her confidence grow has been one of the most rewarding parts of adopting her.”

In the end, profound wisdom reintroduced at the right time gave a beautiful dog a loving family.

Karin Spicer is a member of The Dog Writers Association of America and the Cat Writers Association. Reach her at spicerkarin@gmail.com.

Things pit bull owners know

The only thing inherently dangerous about pit bulls is an uneducated opinion.

I’m a pit bull. I’m funny, loving, smart, and loyal. Your ignorant judgment won’t change me. But getting to know me will change you.

My dog is a reflection of me, not his breed.

Educate, don’t discriminate.

Nothing compares to the love and light that a pit bull can bring into your life.

Source: www.littlethings.com/pets/pit‑bull‑quotes