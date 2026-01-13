Poppets Coffee & Tea is ‘Roasting Beans for All Characters’ in Kettering

Poppets Coffee & Tea is a family-owned business that prides itself on “Roasting Beans for All Characters.” The variety of flavors is large and includes Blueberry Cinnamon Crumble, Chocolate Cherry Cordial, Toasted Southern Pecan, Cinnamon Hazelnut Creme, French Apple Crumb Cake, Coconut Caramel Delight, Highlander Grogg, Toasted S’mores, Vanilla Macadamia Nut and many more. Poppets offers bags of decaffeinated coffee in all of these flavors as well.

The team often creates new flavors and offers a Flavor of the Month program where members receive a bag of new specialty flavored coffee beans each month.

Owners Michael and Karen Thomas started dreaming up their coffee brand in 2020 during the COVID-19 quarantine. They built a 10x16 barn in their backyard to begin roasting beans and perfecting their recipes. While quarantining at home, the couple found personal inspiration for their brand name, Poppets, right in their living room.

The first piece of art the couple purchased together was a poppet from the artist Clay Davis. Michael later proposed to Karen in front of St. Louis Cathedral and commissioned a painting from Davis that showcased two poppets getting engaged at St. Louis Cathedral.

The painting that recreates their engagement story now sits on their mantle. While brainstorming ideas for the coffee brand in their living room, Karen saw the painting and suggested Poppets. The couple felt it was the perfect fit.

After finalizing their recipes and choosing the brand name, the Thomases launched a worldwide contest for designing their new logo. The winning design featuring two poppets (Pippa & Percy) came from a young man in Pakistan with a couple modifications, such as the square patch over Percy’s heart being changed to the shape of Ohio to represent their love for our state.

Love is a common theme for the Poppets Coffee team. The new storefront, located at 1006 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, was built in 1969, and, in January of 1970, it became home to Millie’s Bridal Supply.

The first level was used as the wedding dress showroom, and the second floor housed the fitting rooms and alteration shop.

The space features a grand staircase that brides would descend to showcase their dress to friends and family they had brought with them. It became a tradition for brides to get their photo taken on the grand staircase once they chose their special dress.

In an effort to celebrate the history of their new space, the Poppets team would love to display these photos along the staircase wall. Those who have photos taken on this staircase, are asked to reach out to Poppets.

In addition to honoring the history of the new location, it is also important to Poppets Coffee and Tea staff to highlight some of their fellow vendors from the 2nd Street Market.

“We brought our 2nd Street family here,” Michael Thomas said.

Some of the local small businesses that now have products featured at Poppets’ storefront include Scrumptious Desserts, Lucy’s Pastry Palace and Dayton Microgreens. If you’re a frequent visitor at the 2nd Street Market, have no fear — Poppets will still be keeping their vendor booth next season.

The new Poppets Coffee & Tea location is intended to be a third space for the community; to be Kettering’s living room.

“We want everyone to feel welcome. Whether you’re playing Dungeons and Dragons with friends, working or reading a book, then this is a space for you,” Thomas said.

HOW TO GO

What: Poppets Coffee & Tea

Where: 1006 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

Hours: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Online: Instagram page @poppetscoffee