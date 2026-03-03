Preserving muscle and bone while also working on heart health

One of the best ways to understand the effects of weight training on the body’s appearance is to compare the marathoner with a bodybuilder. The marathoner typically engages in little to no weight training and loses rather than builds significant muscle, while the bodybuilder typically avoids cardio to gain muscle mass.

Most people would like to meet in the middle, that is, preserve muscle and bone while also working on heart health. Thus, striking a good balance between the two forms of exercise is optimal.

Think of an anaerobic activity as shorter “stop and start” movements such as lifting weights, sprinting, plyometrics and calisthenics among others. These types of workouts are efficient at utilizing energy stored in the muscles rather than using oxygen from breathing as with heart pumping cardio training sessions.

Important reasons to engage in strength training: As we age, most people tend to become less active and as a result, lose valuable muscle and bone. To increase bone density, you must apply mechanical force (stress) to them, the type of stress that occurs with resistance training. The more muscle lost, the weaker the body, leaving us vulnerable to injury, falling and joint problems, as well as less independence. Unfortunately, the less muscle we have the easier it is to gain body fat, and this increase in weight makes it even more difficult to move around.

The great news is that in general, with six to eight weeks of proper training and nutrition, those new to this type of exercise can expect an average loss of three to five pounds of fat and the gain of one to two pounds of muscle tissue.

The result is a leaner, stronger and firmer physique and everyday physical tasks that are easier to accomplish.

If this weren’t enough, anaerobic workouts are proven to elevate mood, improve balance, coordination, support the immune system, increase healthy HDL cholesterol, improve posture, and lower resting heart rate.

Anything can be overdone, and strength training is no exception. Overtraining can best be defined as repeatedly stressing the body to the point where rest is no longer adequate enough to allow for recovery. When you strength train for example, you are tearing down individual muscle fibers.

It is during rest that your body repairs, recovers and grows, making you stronger and better equipped to handle the next workout. If adequate rest is not included in any training program you will experience performance plateaus, and what is commonly referred to as burnout.

My next column will focus on the benefits of including aerobic activity into your workout plan.

Marjie Gilliam is an International Sports Sciences Master certified personal trainer and fitness consultant. Send email to marjie@ohtrainer.com.