Punch the monkey is the world’s newest emotional support icon

According to Google data, “Why was Punch rejected by his mom?” became a breakout search, while “why do monkeys reject their babies?” climbed to the top of trending “why do monkeys…” questions.

Zoo caretakers stepped in to hand-raise Punch, sharing updates and livestream moments that spiraled across social media. According to a USA Today article, Punch went viral for dragging around and seeking comfort in a stuffed orangutan toy given to him by zoo staff.

The moment that broke everyone

In one widely shared clip, posted by Overtime, a zookeeper feeds the troop that has begun accepting Punch. When Punch spots him, he runs over and clings tightly, refusing to let go.

The caption reads: “The cutest thing ever 😭”

The IKEA effect

Then came the shopping frenzy.

According to an article on news.com.au, the plush orangutan toy has officially sold out at several IKEA stores worldwide with Australia not far behind.

The DJUNGLESKOG orangutan, which retails for as little as $16 to $20 depending on the country, is selling on eBay for prices as high as $355.

An IKEA Australia spokesperson told news.com.au that while plush toys are always top sellers, global attention around Punch’s story created “unprecedented demand” for the iconic orangutan.

In the U.S., “monkey plush” searches hit an all-time high, and “emotional support monkey” more than doubled.

For now, Punch remains under close care at Ichikawa City Zoo. The updates continue and the world is watching.

