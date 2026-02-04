Rabbit Hole Books celebrating its third anniversary in downtown Dayton

Rabbit Hole Books, celebrating their third anniversary this month, is operated by Dayton Book Fair. The store is actually staffed by a group of volunteers throughout the day who help take in donations, stock and organize the shelves and help guide guests that are hunting for something specific. Rabbit Hole Books’ main goal is to take well loved books and get them back out into the hands of new readers in the community to enjoy. That’s why every book is affordable at only one dollar. Rabbit Hole Books also makes it a priority to donate books to local teachers in an effort to make sure their classforms are stocked with books for students.

In addition to their commitment to accessibility and affordability, Rabbit Hole Books holds an immense amount of pride in being a part of the Dayton community. Each year, Rabbit Hole Books chooses beneficiaries to donate $10,000 worth of grants to help support and fund their specific missions. Rabbit Hole Books will host a special event at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 where they will present the grants to the 2025 beneficiary recipients as well as introduce the list of 2026 beneficiaries. This event will also kick off their third year in business as an opportunity for patrons to learn about exciting changes the team has planned for the upcoming year.

Rabbit Hole Books is typically open everyday of the week from noon until 7 p.m. Due to the recent inclement weather, they have adjusted their hours as needed on a day to day basis. They are very active on their Facebook page and also communicate if they will be closed or closing early for their volunteers’ safety.

Kailey Bree is a content creator sharing about Dayton’s coolest spots. Follow her on TikTok and Instagram @kaileybree and @daytoncoffeeshops.