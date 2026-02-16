Read between the wines at Swoon, Dayton’s first romantic book store and wine bar

Swoon is a gathering spot; a place to land to sip a glass of wine or tea, browse books in a cozy setting.

Swoon’s overarching focus is on the romance genre, but there are subgenre’s under that umbrella — cozy romance, dark romance, romantacy, queer romance and more. with specific highlights on local authors and staff favorites.

People of any age are welcome, it is not limited to those 21 and older.

In addition to an expansive wine selection, Swoon has a cocktail menu, espresso martinis and French press coffee from Namesake Coffee, specialty tea blends from CommuniTEA and nonalcoholic options.

Swoon staff will make book and wine recommendations, too.

The new wine and book store is co-owned by local entrepreneurs Lauren Gay (owner of Joui Wine) and Lindsay Woodruff (owner of Maraluna). Swoon, which marries Lindsay’s love of romance novels with Lauren’s passion for wine, started as Lindsay’s wild idea to open a book store and Lauren’s joke “let me know if you want to put a bar in it.”

They brought on an operations manager, Jude Ward, and the trio worked diligently to bring their vision for Swoon to life.

Swoon’s environment was designed by The Idea Collective (Sueño, Tender Mercy, Three Birds), seeking to be a space with rich details.

Membership levels

The wine and book store has a three-tier membership program. The first tier, The Slow Burn Membership, offers two curated book club selections of the month in a paperback format. Slow Burn members get a spot on Swoon’s first-to-know list for news and all upcoming events, access to exclusive members-only happy hours and a $10 menu credit each month to be used on any food or beverage item.

The next membership level, The Heartthrob, is an elevated reading experience with the two curated book club selections of the month in beautiful hardcover editions. Heartthrob members also get access to exclusive members-only happy hours and a spot on Swoon’s first-to-know list for news and all upcoming events, but they also receive 10% off those events and a $15 menu credit each month to be used on any food or beverage item.

The highest level of membership, The Happily Ever After, was created for readers who love thoughtful details and beautiful editions. Each month, Happily Ever After members get the two book club selections of the month in elevated formats – one an elegant hardcover and the other a special edition selected for its collectibility.

Happily Ever After members not only receive access to exclusive members-only happy hours and a place on the first-to-know list for all Swoon news and events, but they may also indulge in a 15% discount on all of those events and a $30 in-store menu credit each month to be used on any food or beverage items.

HOW TO GO

What: Swoon

Where: 2504 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

Hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday

More online: swoonbooksandwine.com and on Instagram @swoonbooksandwine