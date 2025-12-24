Restaurants open on Christmas in Dayton and the surrounding region

Amar India: Centerville location hours to be determined, Dayton location hours 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 2751 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville and 7070 Miller Lane, Dayton. Phone number: 937-439-9005 and 937-387-6505. Serving traditional Indian dishes such as samosas, raita, nan and tandoori, both Amar India locations will be open on Christmas.

CJ Chan: 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. 536 Wilmington Ave., Dayton. Phone number: 937-259-9866. Mixing traditional Chinese and Japanese cooking with modern fine-dining, CJ Chan’s menu offers items such as sesame chicken, General Tso’s shrimp, lo mein, Mongolian beef and more. On Christmas, the restaurant will be open during its regular hours.

Brio Italian Grille: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. 7600 Gibson St., Liberty Twp. Phone number: 513-759-4500. Starting at 11 a.m., Brio Italian Grille will be open, featuring a menu of traditional Italian dishes.

Bright Moon Buffet: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. 2900 Wilmington Pike, Kettering. Phone number: 937-999-4108. Bright Moon Buffet will be open for Christmas this year, with a menu featuring dishes such as wonton soup, egg foo young, teriyaki chicken and more.

China Garden Buffet: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. 675 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Phone number: 937-743-0888. On Christmas Day, guests can visit Springboro’s China Garden Buffet and try meals such as General Tso’s chicken, egg rolls and dumplings.

China Garden Buffet Dayton: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. 112 Woodman Drive, Dayton. Phone number: 937-781-9999. Unrelated to the previous entry, the China Garden Buffet in Dayton offers a menu consisting of various noodle, meat and seafood dishes, as well soups, sides and desserts.

Jeet India: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. 2750 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek. Phone number: 937-431-8881. Alongside its sister restaurants Amar India, Jeet India in Beavercreek will be open on Christmas. This location also specializes in Indian dishes, such as pakora, tikka and dal soup.

Sky Asian Cuisine: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. 4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering. Phone number: 937-949-9883. Open on Christmas, Sky Asian Cuisine offers various types of sushi, sashimi and other Japanese dishes.

Penn’s Thai Grille: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. 4459 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook. Phone number: 937-310-1049. Featuring a selection of soups, curry, stir fry and fried rice dishes, Penn’s Thai Grille sources their ingredients directly from Thailand. The restaurant will be open on Christmas, offering its dinner menu all day.

Fu Mon Lau Restaurant: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. 2008 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton. Phone number: 937-293-2211. With its menu consisting of steamed oysters, lobster fruit salad, braised beef brisket and more, Fu Mon Lau Restaurant will be open on Christmas.

Blue Crab Juicy Seafood: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. 8901 Kingsridge Drive, Dayton. Phone number: 937-813-8081. Blue Crab Juicy Seafood, known for serving clam chowder, shrimp and other aquatic dishes, will be open for regular hours on Christmas.

Kona Grill: 11:30 a.m.- 10 p.m. 7524 Gibson St., Liberty Twp. Phone number: 513-322-5860. The Liberty Center’s Kona Grill location will be open on Christmas. However, for the holiday, it will close early at 10 p.m.

Red Lobster: Noon-9 p.m. Multiple in region. All restaurants in the famous seafood chain Red Lobster will be open on Christmas, with each location in the Dayton area set to operate noon-9 p.m.

Pasha Grill: Noon-9 p.m. 72 Plum St., Beavercreek. Phone number: 937-429-9000. Pasha Grill, which serves authentic Turkish meals such as kebabs, moussakka and lahana sarma, will be open noon-9 p.m. on Christmas.

Fricker’s: Varies restaurant to restaurant. Multiple in region. Calling itself “the home of fun, food, sports and spirits,” various locations of the popular Fricker’s chain of restaurants will be open on Christmas.

Dewberry 1850: Hours not provided. 1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton. Phone number: 937-223-1000. The Marriott at the University of Dayton is home to the Dewberry 1850 restaurant, which serves burgers and other classic American dishes. The restaurant will be open on Christmas, however hours are yet to be determined.

Bravo Italian Kitchen: Hours not provided. 2770 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville. Phone number: 937-439-1294. Known for its menu of Italian dishes, the Bravo Italian Kitchen location in Centerville will be open on Christmas.