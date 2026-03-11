Riding high at 25: ‘The Price is Right Live’ happens Sunday at Schuster Center

“We’re very excited about this one because it’s hard to believe it’s been a quarter of a century,” said host Todd Newton, who is enjoying his 24th year touring North America as host of the live stage show. “We’ve added a bunch of new games and prizes so it will be a whole new show for folks. And it doesn’t matter where you’re sitting in the theater — everyone has the very same chance to get called to come on down. We choose all of our contestants at random."

Newton, a St. Louis native, was particularly mentored by game show legend Bob Barker. He’s also awarded more than $75 million in cash and prizes across shows including “Whammy!: The All New Press Your Luck,” “Monopoly Millionaires’ Club” and “Family Game Night,” which earned him a 2012 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host. He’s also familiar from Hollywood red carpets for E! Entertainment Television and appearing on shopping floors at ShopHQ and HSN.

He said he always felt a natural impulse toward live entertainment and the joy of embracing the spontaneity of the moment.

“I grew up in a family of radio people — my grandmother was a vaudeville comedienne," Newtown said. “I grew up with people who did live entertainment whether onstage or behind the microphone. I saw that and felt the rush of having one chance, one take. There were no do-overs. I always admired people who could do that.”

He also offered insights about how he approaches his fun assignment as host, especially the importance of reading the room.

“I need to know what game is coming up next, I need to spend a minute or two with a contestant to try to gauge their energy level, and I have to incorporate all of that into what happens because I want that moment to be great for them,” Newton said. “I don’t want them to look back on it and feel embarrassed or humiliated. I want them to be able to tell all their friends about what it was like to stand next to the Big Wheel or dropping that Plinko chip. It’s about being aware and playing along with them as a guide.”

There are a limited number of VIP Meet and Greet Experience Packages available. These packages include one premium reserved ticket located in the first five rows, a preshow photo (with your camera) meet and greet with host and “The Price is Right Live” model, fast access to check-in (which does not influence contestant selection), and an exclusive “The Price is Right Live” laminate.

A limited number of Spin the Big Wheel Packages are also available. These packages include one premium reserved ticket located in the first 10 rows, a chance to spin The Big Wheel (after the show), an official photograph with The Big Wheel (with your camera), fast access to check-in (which does not influence contestant selection), and an exclusive “The Price is Right Live” laminate.

If you want to participate as a contestant, you must be 18 years or older. A ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. To register for the chance to be a contestant, visit the registration area at or near the venue box office up to two hours prior to show time.

Newton, whose favorite “Price is Right” games include Plinko, Golden Road and Secret X, fondly recalls Barker’s reasoning for ensuring the long-running show would be able to have a greater, personal impact.

“Bob wanted to create a little bit of Hollywood to take across the country,” he said. “We are bringing Hollywood to people who have work or family obligations or other challenges. And I think it’s a testament to our producers and the authenticity of the show that many people come back time and time again. And whenever I’m in Dayton I like to go to the Air Force Museum and soak up all of that history.”

HOW TO GO

What: “The Price is Right Live — On Stage”

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

When: 7 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $51-$239

More info: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org