Search trends show Ohioans like to go big when it comes to romance

Researchers analyzed interest in romance-related phrases, from classic Valentine’s staples to long-term relationship milestones, to gauge how actively residents across the country are thinking about love.

The heart of America

While Ohio didn’t crack the top tier — dominated largely by Southern states — its placement reflects steady interest in romantic planning and meaningful connection, rather than fleeting holiday hype.

One search trend stood out in particular: Ohioans show notable interest in the phrase “marry me,” a signal that romance here leans toward commitment as much as celebration. In a state where family roots run deep and traditions matter, that tracks.

“Ohio was one of a group of states in which romantic search topics leaned most heavily into the big gestures,” said Eric Rodriguez, co-founder and CEO of Innerbody Research. “Nailing the marriage proposal was the biggest romantic search interest for Ohioans in our analysis, and the Buckeye State also ranked very high — sixth — for interest in a romantic getaway.”

According to an article in Mental Floss, Ohio also ranked high in a 2025 study analyzing Tripadvisor comments, taking the No. 5 spot for total “romantic mentions.” Data included searches on hotels with romantic appeal, restaurants tied to romantic outings and nature spots for couples – suggesting Ohioans show a strong interest in planning romantic getaways and experiences.

So while Ohio might not top the list of America’s most romantic states, it’s clear the Buckeye State knows how to love with purpose. Between proposal searches, getaway planning and a steady interest in meaningful experiences, romance is more about the long game. And in a state that values roots, loyalty and togetherness, that might just be the most romantic ranking of all.

